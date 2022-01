The 2022 professional League of Legends season has arrived, and with it, the slate has been wiped clean for dozens of teams in both the Eastern and Western Hemispheres. Even by the standards of traditional sports, the League offseason is incredibly short. Just two months have passed since Edward Gaming lifted the Summoner’s Cup in Iceland, giving teams the better part of the holiday season to construct new rosters ahead of 2022. Now, with the season set to begin just two weeks into the new year, the 10-month race to the top of the professional League mountain is officially underway.

