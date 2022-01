The Australian dollar continues to have a quiet week and is unchanged in Tuesday trade. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7170. Australian consumers opened their purse strings in November, as retail sales jumped 7.3%, well above the consensus of 3.6%. This follows a gain of 4.9% in October, which suggests that the economy will show a strong recovery for the fourth quarter of 2021. The jump in retail sales resulted from the easing of Covid lockdowns as well as well as strong spending in the pre-Christmas period.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO