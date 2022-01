Ducey outlined a bold and sweeping public policy agenda as he delivered his State of the State address for the eighth and final time – something no governor of Arizona has done in more than three decades. In a substantive address to lawmakers, Arizona’s 23rd Governor was met with enthusiastic applause as he vowed to build on the successes of his seven-year administration and secure new accomplishments on a range of issues that directly impact the residents of one of the fastest growing states in the nation.

