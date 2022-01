‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ star Teresa Giudice’s four daughters have grown up before our eyes on reality TV. See transformation photos of the gorgeous young girls. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is an incredible mom to her four young girls, and it’s hard to believe how quickly they’re growing up! Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, have been on our TV screens for years, and even have their own social media presences now. Not only have we watched the girls on the hit Bravo show, but we’ve also seen them celebrate milestone birthdays, vacations, and holidays on Instagram. Look back at snaps of Teresa’s daughters from the early days of RHONJ versus now!

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO