Touchdown! Katy Perry Premieres Music Video For ‘When I’m Gone’ With Alesso

Katy Perry has revealed what she believes to be fiancé Orlando Bloom’s worst habit to be.The singer, who has with the Lord of the Rings actor since 2016, made the admission during a new interview with Heart radio.Speaking to hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Perry said: “Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank god because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth.”Perry continued: “But he leaves the floss, everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, “There is bins everywhere”.’She added that she has “done [her] best’ to train him out of the habit, but to no avail.Perry, who is a judge on American Idol and started a Las Vegas residency in December, has one daughter with Bloom, whose credits also includes Pirates of the Caribbean.Bloom played Legolas in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO