The Pacers (15-28) begin a rough roadie against Western Conference teams with an afternoon MLK Day special against the Clippers (21-22) on Monday. This is the first of five games away from the Fieldhouse and is arguably the “easiest” game the Pacers will have after a couple of days off against an short-handed opponent. But if you’ve been following along this year, similar circumstances have been a problem for the Pacers. Also, considering the Pacers are 1-9 in their last ten games, favorable circumstances have been hard to find of late.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO