Valentine's Day Capsule Collections

Charlotte Tilbury has recently released its ‘Lunar New Year Matte Revolution Lipstick.’ The design takes inspiration from the upcoming year, the Year of the Tiger. The casing features fierce-looking red tiger strips against a rose-gold background. The lipsticks come in three luxurious shades: ‘Walk of a Star,’ ‘Only Muse,’ and ‘K-Romance.’ The formula of each is long-lasting, buildable, and hydrating to finish off any look with a cashmere finish. According to the description, it also “features 3D glow pigments that help lips appear wider and fuller.” Its shape is also interesting as it has a square-angled tip to help cover the hard-to-reach areas fully.

MAKEUP ・ 4 HOURS AGO