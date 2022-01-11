ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Valentine's Day Capsule Collections

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Rachel Parcell,' the Salt Lake City-based lifestyle brand, has debuted its newest collection just in time for Valentine's day celebrations. The 'Valentine's Day Capsule Collection' includes two dresses and two pajama...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
luxurylaunches.com

This Valentine’s Day, gift a special someone the magic of words with Montblanc Meisterstück Great Masters Calligraphy Collection

Red is the color of love. It is also the color of Montblanc Meisterstück Great Masters Calligraphy Collection of pens, making it the perfect gift this Valentine’sDay. Flowers, chocolates, and teddies are passe and admittedly lack depth. There can be no better way to celebrate love than by celebrating the art of handwriting and Montblac’s new addition to the Meisterstück Great Masters Calligraphy collection are legendary. Writing letters may be dated, but the experience is invaluable nonetheless. Write some words of love with the expert by your side.
LIFESTYLE
Harper's Bazaar

Loewe's Spirited Away Capsule Collection Is An Escapist Fashion Fantasy

Few animated films have inspired a cult following quite like Studio Ghibli's 2001 Spirited Away. The Hayao Miyazaki-directed movie was released to universal acclaim more than two decades ago, and became the highest-grossing film in Japanese history and the first hand-drawn and non-English movie to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Now, Loewe will launch a capsule collection honoring the fantastical legacy of the beloved story.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ABC 4

Adorable boutique clothing for Valentine’s Day

Anabella and Magali Garcia, owners of That One Boutique, joined us on the show with feminine clothing at affordable prices. This sister duo is passionate about fashion! They showed several pieces including shackets, statement pieces, and fun prints for Valentine’s Day. Pleather is still in this new year and this boutique has it in pants, skirts, and blouses.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
thepitchkc.com

Christopher Elbow Chocolates releases their ‘Legendary Lovers and Love Stories’ Valentine’s Day collection

The renowned Kansas City chocolatier, Christopher Elbow Chocolates, released their 2022 Valentine’s Day Collection ‘Legendary Lovers and Love Stories’ for pre-orders. Elbow lived in Las Vegas where he was first exposed to chocolate-making. He returned to Kansas City to create his artistic flavored delicates. It didn’t need much time to become one of KC’s top dessert experts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TrendHunter.com

Unconventional Valentine Cards

Those who have a love/hate relationship with Valentine’s Day can send their loved ones the ‘Happy Disingenuous Romance Day Valentine Card’ to show how much they mean to them. The purpose of Valentine’s Day is to show each other how much you love them by buying them gifts like flowers, chocolates, and loveable stuffed animals.
CELEBRATIONS
TrendHunter.com

Cozy Closed-Toe House Shoes

These closed-toe house shoes by Californians—a brand that is known for designing and crafting footwear in LA—are offered in four colorways, including Gold meets Sand Suede, Bronze, and Chocolate Suede, a playful Leopard and Honey Suede combination, and a Black/Silver and Black Suede colorway. Titled 'Hailey,' this silhouette is optimized in the name of comfort and style.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

DIY Love-Inspired Jewelry Kits

DIY enthusiasts and jewelry lovers can get into the Valentine's Day spirit with the 'Love Bug Jewelry Gifting Kit.' Creator Alex Hillson has had a "longtime dream of making thoughtful, unusual, handmade jewelry for kids," and this jewelry kit is just one of her many products that have come to fruition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Capsule Collection
TrendHunter.com

Eye Cream Capsules

Korean skincare brand BLESSED MOON is expanding into global markets with its new eye kit. The brand's Vita Kit product line includes an Eye Kit that shares eye cream in capsule containers to improve the stability of effective ingredients like fresh vitamins, which are difficult to work with due to their stability.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Handmade Children’s Clothes

Petits Genoux’s ‘Pompom knicker and bonnet set’ is an adorable and stylish outfit that is sure to keep babies warm. According to the description, Kendra Francis keeps in mind style, comfort, and the environment when she creates these articles of clothing. Each set is handmade from soft...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Lunar New Year Cosmetics

The House of Dior is bringing in the Lunar New Year with the ‘Lunar New Year Rouge Dior Gift Set.’ The inspiration for the packaging and shade selection for this kit comes from the celebration of the Year of the Tiger. According to the description, the set comes “in a fabric case with a revisited Toile de Jouy pattern inspired by 18th-century textile archives,” which features delicate-looking flowers next to a powerful tiger.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Minimalistic Feline-Inspired Vases

Cat lovers will love Balvi's minimalistic 'Cat Silhouette Vase.' Balvi is a company that collaborates with various design studios and designers to create unique and original products that make people feel good. The vase's design is constructed from a black metal frame that holds and supports a glass tube in...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
TrendHunter.com

Amphibian-Shaped Plush Toys

'Ricky Rain Frog' is the perfect gift for plush toy lovers and frog enthusiasts. He is part of Jellycat Inc's Colourful & Quirky plush toy collection which features more unusual and eccentric creatures. According to his description, he "lives to sit and puzzle out the world" and will surely help...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Canadian Animal-Themed Kitchenware

Cindy Labrecque’s ‘Our animals maple syrup jar’ collection highlights various beloved Canadian animals. She is a multidisciplinary artist with Chaudière-Appalaches roots who mixes techniques like ceramics and drawing. Her love of nature and her local environment is her source of inspiration and can be seen through...
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Festival-Inspired Lipsticks

Charlotte Tilbury has recently released its ‘Lunar New Year Matte Revolution Lipstick.’ The design takes inspiration from the upcoming year, the Year of the Tiger. The casing features fierce-looking red tiger strips against a rose-gold background. The lipsticks come in three luxurious shades: ‘Walk of a Star,’ ‘Only Muse,’ and ‘K-Romance.’ The formula of each is long-lasting, buildable, and hydrating to finish off any look with a cashmere finish. According to the description, it also “features 3D glow pigments that help lips appear wider and fuller.” Its shape is also interesting as it has a square-angled tip to help cover the hard-to-reach areas fully.
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Whitney Port Does Stay-at-Home Style in Green Pants, Sweater and White Leather Sneakers

Whitney Port revamped stay-at-home style this week in tonal hues and classic kicks. The former “Hills” star relaxed at home with husband Tim Rosenman, wearing a knit turquoise sweater in her living room. The cozy top was paired with dark green trousers, which appeared to feature a windowpane pattern and soft texture. “‘Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored,'” Port captioned the photo, where she humorously posed with Rosenman with her arms crossed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Port-Rosenman (@whitneyeveport) For footwear, the COZeCO founder slipped on a pair of sharp white sneakers. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Dooney & Bourke Mickey and Minnie Valentine’s Day & Germany Collections Now Available at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This morning, we spotted two new Dooney & Bourke collections at Magic Kingdom. First up, we have the new Dooney & Bourke Germany collection. Like previous EPCOT pavilion collections, this new print features Mickey and friends in German-style outfits. Mixed in with the Fab Five are icons one may associate with Germany, such as pretzels and cuckoo clocks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Ocean-Inspired Home Decor

The 'Ceramic Coral-Shaped Vase' adds a minimalistic coastal beach vibe into any space it is placed in. The vase can be used to make rustic centerpieces for parties or coastal-inspired home decor to display on a coffee table or shelf. Wherever consumers place it, it is sure to enhance the room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Geometric Outdoor Decor

When the light hits the 'Colored Glass Wind Chime,' each delicate piece shines and sparkles, adding a pop of color wherever it is placed. Not only does the chime catch the attention of one's eyes but also their ears, as when a gentle breeze passes by, the five-string chime pieces will clink and sway against each other.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Shine-Focused Hair Products

Alo is a vegan wellness and beauty brand. The brand recently launched two new hair care products to its botanical-based Glow System collection. The collection now includes the Shine Shampoo and Conditioner, which aims to promote shiny and healthy-looking hair. Shine Shampoo benefits from amla berry, the key ingredient in...
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy