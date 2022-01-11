ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil Up, Risk Appetite Up as Supply Remains Tight

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Oil was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, with investors regaining some risk appetite as some oil producers continued their struggle to increase output. Brent oil futures gained 0.54% to $81.31 by 10:40 PM ET (3:40 AM GMT) and WTI futures rose 0.72% to $78.79. A weaker dollar, which...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower as Libyan Output Returns; Chinese Demand Eyed

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices edged lower in relatively quiet trade on Monday, against the backdrop of a U.S. holiday and data on Friday suggesting that the market has fully priced in a rebound in demand once the current wave of Covid-19 ends in the northern hemisphere. By 9 AM...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Saudi Oil Minister Says He’s Unconcerned About Rise in Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said he was unconcerned about oil’s more-than-10% rise this year, even as traders increasingly raise the prospect of prices reaching $100 a barrel. “I’ve always been comfortable,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said to reporters in Dubai on Monday, where he’s attending at Expo...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gazette

Oil climbs to more than 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday to a more than seven-year high on worries about possible supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition. The "new geopolitical tension added to ongoing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Up on Increasingly Bullish Backwardation Pattern

Brent highest since 2014 as all indicators appear to point bullish. Oil prices edged higher on Monday, with Brent trading near its highest level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased. Futures in New York ended above $84 a barrel after a thin...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Supply#Brent Oil#Gas Prices#Investing Com#Anz Research#Russian#Oanda#Reuters
theedgemarkets.com

Oil edges higher on tight supply, limited Omicron impact

SINGAPORE (Jan 17): Oil prices edged up on Monday as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures gained nine cents, or 0.1%, to US$86.15 a barrel by 0539 GMT. Earlier in the session,...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Soars, Gold Slides As Both Remain In Focus

Brent, the global crude oil benchmark, has climbed on forecasts that demand would exceed supply this year, despite indications that the world's two largest countries, the United States and China, will likely release oil supplies from strategic reserves. Crude oil prices have also benefited from geopolitical considerations such as concerns...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil edges lower on profit-taking, rate hike worries

(Reuters) -Oil prices edged lower on Thursday as investors took profits after two days of gains amid fears of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes, but the losses were cushioned by expectations of a strong economic recovery that will boost demand in a tightly supplied market. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Shore News Network

Stocks edge up as inflation data dims policy risk, oil jumps

NEW YORK (Reuters) – World stocks bounced on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury yields dipped after the latest U.S. inflation data showed price pressures are surging but still within expectations, reinforcing bets the Federal Reserve will soon be raising interest rates. Data showed the U.S. consumer price index surging a...
STOCKS
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Tight Supply and Demand Confidence Help

Investing.com -- Oil prices rose Tuesday with supply remaining tight and as confidence grows that the rise in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid won’t derail the global economic recovery. By 9:15 AM ET (1415 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.2% higher at $79.94 a barrel and the...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

European jet fuel refining margins take off despite Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) - European jet fuel refining margins are back to pre-pandemic levels as supplies in the region tighten and global aviation activity recovers despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Profits for converting crude oil into jet fuel hit a two-year high this week, Refinitiv data shows. Graphic:...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Jumps 4% Ahead of Weekly U.S. Inventory Data

Investing.com - Oil prices jumped 4% on Tuesday as longs in the market bet on a supply squeeze from anticipated demand, even as weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration could show another uptick in fuel stockpiles. Prior to its release of crude, gasoline and distillate stockpile numbers...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as traders weigh risks to supply and demand

Oil prices settled lower on Monday for a second session in a row. Traders weighed support from global oil supply risks tied to protests in Kazakhstan and tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as concerns over a slowdown in energy demand due to the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus. "The various conflicts and threats across eastern Europe and the Middle East will remain supportive for energy in the near term, but it already appears that some of the supply and production disruptions are being sorted out so that could result in a 'sell the news' reaction from markets in the sessions ahead, pending any new developments," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections. Brent crude rose 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $81.94 a barrel at 1006 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $79.10 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Up, but Kazakh Protests, Decreased Libyan Output Stoke Supply Fears

Investing.com – Oil was up on Friday morning in Asia. However, ongoing protests in Kazakhstan prompted fears of a disrupted crude supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) producer alongside decreased production in Libya. Brent oil futures rose 0.74% to $82.60 by 10:12 PM...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Futures Show Tight Supply to Stay Despite Omicron Fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. crude futures suggest oil supplies will remain tight early in the new year, even as the Omicron coronavirus variant has raised worries that the pandemic, which has dampened fuel consumption, is not going away anytime soon. The tighter market could lead to higher prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Uranium ETFs Power Up on Supply Concerns in Kazakhstan

Uranium sector-specific exchange traded funds powered up on Wednesday as escalating protests in Kazakhstan threatened a major global source of uranium exports. Among the best performing non-leveraged ETFs of Wednesday, the North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSE: URNM) increased 2.2% and the Global X Uranium ETF (URA) advanced 17.3%. URA rose 2.4%.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Remains Elevated Ahead of OPEC+ Supply News

OPEC+ meeting to confirm oil production levels. US crude oil looking through the omicron infection numbers. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is expected to say later today that it will increase daily production by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy