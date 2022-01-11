Man found stabbed in the head, 16-year-old facing charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rowan County deputies are investigating after a man was found stabbed in the head over the weekend.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a home on the 8000 block of Freeze Road in Kannapolis just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old James “Nate” Garney sitting on the steps of the front porch with a bloody towel pressed to his head and told officers that he had been stabbed several times, removing the towel to show a gash along the left side of his head near his left ear. Garney also had a cut on the back of his neck and along the right side of his abdomen.

Garney was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center Northeast for treatment and was later released. Investigators later determined a 16-year-old juvenile that lived close by and Garney had an argument that led up to the stabbing.

Investigators say charges are pending against the juvenile suspect.

