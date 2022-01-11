ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Man found stabbed in the head, 16-year-old facing charges

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fJp4_0diCGg3A00

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rowan County deputies are investigating after a man was found stabbed in the head over the weekend.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a home on the 8000 block of Freeze Road in Kannapolis just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old James “Nate” Garney sitting on the steps of the front porch with a bloody towel pressed to his head and told officers that he had been stabbed several times, removing the towel to show a gash along the left side of his head near his left ear. Garney also had a cut on the back of his neck and along the right side of his abdomen.

Garney was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center Northeast for treatment and was later released. Investigators later determined a 16-year-old juvenile that lived close by and Garney had an argument that led up to the stabbing.

Investigators say charges are pending against the juvenile suspect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Rowan County, NC
Crime & Safety
Kannapolis, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kannapolis, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qc News#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Overturned vehicle blocks I-77 north near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The northbound lanes of Interstate-77 were temporarily closed near Uptown Monday due to a crash involving an overturned vehicle, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Officials said the crash happened around 4 a.m. near exit 8 for Remount Road, just south of the Belk Freeway interchange. No […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy