Providence, RI

Hometown Hero: Kate Grivers, LaSalle

By Morey Hershgordon
 7 days ago

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Kate Grivers.

The reigning 2nd Team All-Stater in goal, earned Playoff MVP last Winter, helping the LaSalle Academy Girls Hockey team bring home it’s RIIL best 7 th State Championship.

“No game is too big for Kate, and that was exemplified by what she did last year in the State Championship series,” said LaSalle Head Coach Sean McNamara. “It’s what she’s done for her whole career here and I think for the team, it’s a really good confidence builder, knowing that going into a game, if you make a mistake, you have someone back there to pick you up.”

Kate and the Rams are aiming for their 4 th straight title this Winter, and with a veteran defensive corps, in front of her, LaSalle isn’t expected to give up too many goals to the opposition. That foundation should give the young offensive players time to grow into contributors.

“It’s definitely a reloading season for our team,” Grivers said. “We lost a lot of players, but we bounced right back, and a lot of the freshman are working super hard, as the rest of the team is working hard. And there’s a lot of challenges ahead of us, but also opportunities that come with those challenges and we’re ready.”

“My career with the Rams so far has been absolutely awesome. I’m so honored and thankful that I get to play for this team everyday and work hard for them and I can’t wait for what’s ahead of us.”

