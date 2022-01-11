ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia updates COVID-19 school guidelines

fox29.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Children's Hospital of Philadelphia said evidence shows COVID-19...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Details emerge about suspected gunman in Texas synagogue hostage standoff

More details are emerging Monday about the suspected gunman responsible for the Texas synagogue hostage standoff on Saturday. The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed after the FBI breached Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, following an 11-hour standoff. The four people taken hostage all emerged unharmed. A law...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
Fox News

Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi kills 3 and wounds 6

A possible drone attack may have sparked an explosion that struck three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and another fire at an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday that killed three people and wounded six, police said. Abu Dhabi police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Masking#Children S Hospital

Comments / 0

Community Policy