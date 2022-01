Any discussion of 2021 will always be linked to 2020 and the biggest news story in both years, at least locally, remains the COVID-19 pandemic. History, of course, doesn’t respect neat 12-month periods. This year’s biggest development on the pandemic front, the mass roll-out of vaccines, actually began in December 2020. But after Jan. 1, they came: first in a trickle for health care workers and the oldest of us, then, slowly, for those of us deemed essential, then for adults, then for older children, then for younger children 5 and older.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO