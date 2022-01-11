ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Renews 'Emily In Paris' For 2 More Seasons

By Jennifer Manongdo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans can expect more adventures as Netflix has renewed the hit series "Emily In Paris" for two more seasons. The Lily Collins-led comedy is heading for a third and fourth season just a few weeks after its Season 2 was premiered on the streaming service. Released on Dec. 22,...

Democrat-Herald

Lily Collins celebrates renewal of 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins's hit TV show Emily in Paris, has been renewed for two more seasons. In the Netflix comedy-drama series, the actress plays Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris to provide a fresh point of view to Savoir, a French marketing firm. After topping viewership charts following the release of season two in December Lily took to Instagram on Monday to confirm that she will be heading back to the City of Light.
celebritypage.com

Lily Collins Shares Favorite Moments Filming 'Emily In Paris'

Lily Collins and the cast of the hit Netflix series are spilling on fun moments behind the scenes. "This season, the storylines got to intertwine more and we all got to spend time together in the same location. That was really fun," Collins said. "This show is just an explosion...
WHAS 11

Lily Collins Reacts to Defaced 'Emily in Paris' Poster by Posing in Front of It

Lily Collins isn't fazed by a defaced billboard! The 32-year-old actress posted a funny look at a graffitied poster for her hit Netflix show, Emily in Paris. "I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort…," Collins captioned a video of a man walking down the street before seeing the poster and running away.
Distractify

The Cast of 'Emily in Paris' Theorize What'll Happen After That Season 2 Finale

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris. Oui, oui, so much drama for Emily in Paris! The drama-filled Season 2 finale left our American ex-pat Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) at a crossroads. Does she choose to stay in Paris and work for Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)? Or will Emily stay loyal to her American boss Madeleine (Kate Walsh) and the promotion waiting for her back in Chicago?
TVLine

Cooking With Paris Cancelled at Netflix

Perhaps this one was too hot to handle? Netflix has cancelled Cooking With Paris after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. Cooking With Paris, which premiered Aug. 4, followed socialite Paris Hilton “from the grocery store to the finished table spread,” as she attempted to “learn her way around the kitchen,” according to the official logline. She was joined by celebrity “sous-chefs” Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton. Hilton can currently be seen in Peacock’s Paris in Love, a 13-part docuseries that follows the former Simple Life star as she prepares to “walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum.” New episodes are released every Thursday, with the two-part finale scheduled for Jan. 27. Are you sad to see Cooking With Paris go, or were six episodes more than enough? 
WWD

Lucien Laviscount, Evan Mock Attend Fendi Men’s Fall 2022 Show in Milan

Click here to read the full article. FENDI’S HEARTTHROBS: Fendi helped bring some front row attention to a men’s fashion week that has been much more about safety and the clothes than celebrity-gawking. Actor Lucien Laviscount, the most recent addition to the “Emily in Paris” cast, and Evan Mock, of “Gossip Girl” fame, turned up to support the Italian brand, both dutifully excited.More from WWDAntonio Marras Men's Fall 2022Vien Men's Fall 2022MSGM Men's Fall 2022 Laviscount, who donned Fendi’s single-breasted Klein blue suit and matching logo-ed fluid shirt, said it was his first time in Milan. Talking about “Emily in Paris,” the hit...
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
AFP

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan

Miuccia Prada looked to Hollywood for inspiration as the Italian luxury label unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection on Sunday using 10 actors including Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum to model the classical chic menswear, all the while bending some rules. Among them were David Lynch favourite Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Jeff Goldblum ("The Fly", "Jurassic Park"), Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education") and Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Bright Star"). Some seemed out of their element, despite their wealth of experience as actors. Prada said it wanted to use "real men, recognised figures... who offer a new facet of reality" as actors.
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
