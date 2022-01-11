Wake Forest RB Beal-Smith transferring to South Carolina

They were there. That’s the thing. Were they there in abundance? Maybe not. But this was the postseason. And the throws it takes to win playoffs games were there to be made. There was Quez Watkins with a step on man coverage, about to clear the top of the defense with nobody between him in the end zone. There was Jalen Hurts, looking some other way. There was DeVonta Smith flashing into the end zone with one defender on him. There was Hurts, oblivious to that defender, delivering an underthrown interception on a plate.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO