ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

DCFS visited family of slain 6-year-old North Chicago boy twice before death

By Brónagh Tumulty
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQjpC_0diCErRV00

GARY, Ind. — A Department of Children and Family Services spokesperson confirms with WGN News that officials had contact with the family of Damari Perry at least twice before the 6-year-old’s body was found last week in Gary, Indiana.

DCFS officials visited the Perry family once in 2021 and previously in 2014.

The news comes as Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, and two siblings were charged in connection with his death, in what Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart called “one of the worse cases I’ve seen.”

“He was placed into a cold shower for an extended period of time and held there by family members,” Rinehart told WGN News on Sunday. “At some point, he became unresponsive, vomited and died.”

Prosecutors alleged abuse and a cover-up following the death of Damari, saying that his mother, 20-year-old brother and an unnamed juvenile hatched a plan to punish the child on his birthday.

After the 6-year-old boy took his last breath, prosecutors allege no family members called 911.

“They kept him there for a couple of days and developed a plan to get rid of his remains,” Rinehart said.

One of Damari’s family members made a false missing person’s report last week, days after the boy had already died.

Authorities arrested Damari’s mother for first-degree murder, among other charges. Perry was taken to the hospital Saturday after complaining she was ill. She is under police custody and will be taken to bond court once she is medically discharged from the hospital.

On Sunday, a Lake County judge ordered Damari’s 20-year-old brother Jeremiah Perry to be held on a $3 million bond. Perry is charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

The medical examiner’s office scheduled an autopsy for Monday. Several of the mother’s children are now in the care of DCFS.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the father of Damari Perry has been organized.

Pending the results of an autopsy, Damari’s family could face more charges in his death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 10

Banned
6d ago

Absolutely effing dreadful.That poor child just wants love and affection and he would have made you proud. ❤ 😥

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Little Village shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 in serious condition

CHICAGO — Three people were shot in the city’s Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning, with one victim in serious condition, according to police. Police said a 22-year-old woman was traveling eastbound in her vehicle in the 2600 block of West 24th Street at approximately 1:02 a.m. when an unknown gunman fired shots at her. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 adult, 2 children injured in West Side fire

CHICAGO — A house fire on the city’s West Side Sunday morning caused three injuries and numerous displacements, according to fire officials. The fire caused a 2-11 Mayday alarm shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street. All residents were accounted for, with a woman in her 60s being […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
City
Chicago, IL
North Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
North Chicago, IL
City
Justice, IL
WGN News

Newborn found dead in duffel bag on Near North Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a newborn was found dead on the Near North Side inside a duffel bag. Officials said the baby boy was found on the 1000 block of North Orleans Street around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The Chicago Tribune reported that the bag was found covered with snow outside a firehouse. No […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Family#Murder#The Boy#Dcfs
WGN News

35-year-old woman fatally struck in West Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old woman was fatally struck while entering a vehicle in a hit-and-run on the city’s West Side Saturday night, according to police. Police said the woman was entering a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard at approximately 8:10 p.m. when an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Jackson struck the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Michigan City man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana man allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking, authorities said. Thomas Holifield, 59, is charged with murder in the June 1 methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN News

Gary school board member shot, killed at bar he owned

GARY, Ind. — A Gary school board member and businessman was shot and killed early Friday morning at the bar he owned. Police responded to The Blue Room bar, located in the 200 block of East 16th Avenue at around 3 a.m. on the report of a shooting. When Gary police officers arrived, they found […]
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park gas station, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for two people who shot and killed a 39-year-old man who was sitting in his car at a gas pump in Humboldt Park. The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue. Police said two people got out of a white sedan […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — The rabbi of a Texas synagogue said Monday that he threw a chair at the gunman and then escaped with two other hostages after a 10-hour standoff, crediting past security training for getting himself and his congregation out safely. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” that he let the gunman in Saturday because […]
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WGN News

WGN News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy