Citadel Assignment Cleanup

By Best Games
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page of IGN's wiki guide concerns all the Assignments on the Citadel from when you first arrive on the station. In particular, it's designed to be done after you've finished the main Expose Saren Mission, having intentionally ignored everything else. If you want to do both Expose Saren...

IGN

Distress Call

This page of IGN's Mass Effect wiki guide is all about the UNC: Hostage Assignment Side-Quest, including where to find all the items, how to survive the combat encounters, and how to make the right choices for your play-through. Assignment Stats. Essential Stats. Persuasion Points: N/A. Minimum Decryption: N/A. Minimum...
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Remoraid. This Pokedex page covers how to get Remoraid, Remoraid's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
IGN

Horizon: Zero Dawn Wiki Guide

The Odd Grata errand is obtained near the beginning of the game. After you become an adult, you have to speak with Rost. Ask him if there is anything else for you to do and he will give you this errand. Go speak with Grata who is nearby. She will...
IGN

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Wiki Guide

Release Window Platform(s) This Uncharted 4: A Thief's End guide features a complete guide to the locations of the 109 Treasures, 36 Optional Conversations, 25 Journal Entries, and 23 Journal Notes and other collectibles. You can also find these in the Walkthrough. Or, solve any puzzle with the Puzzle Solutions guide. And after that, go for the Platinum with the Trophies guide.
Emily Wong
IGN

Pokemon Legends Arceus is Already On Sale Before Release

Pokemon Legends Arceus is almost here, and if you're looking to pick it up on release day, January 28, then you're in luck. If you preorder the game from Amazon right now you can save $5 on your purchase (see here). This is a remarkable deal, especially considering it's rare...
IGN

IGN UK Podcast #627: Our Big Video Game Sequel Predictions

Cardy, Joe, and Matt are here to pitch their big predictions for upcoming video game sequels. Where will GTA 6 be set? Who will we play as in Spider-Man 2? Will Joe ever play a new Kessen game? All of these questions will be answered, as well as bigger issues such as which snack is the king of the lunchbox.
IGN

The Console Race Is Closer Than You Think - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch 2020, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I'm Daemon Hatfield, and this week I'm joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Jonathon Dornbush, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. This week we discuss recent sales figures and estimates to determine just how close the next-gen console race is, and the answers are surprising. We also dive into some of the games you can expect on PlayStation and Xbox over the next year. And finally, poll results!
NASASpaceFlight.com

Flight crew assignments

Not sure if this is official yet but .... Fingers crossed!. Will Mr Hansen beat Dr Epps to orbit? These are the last 2 astronauts from the NASA Group, "The Chumps" to have not flown yet. Epps is the last NASA astro and Hansen is the last International Mission Specialists to fly. David ST-Jacques, the other Canadian International astro from the 2009 class flew Expedition 58/59.
github.blog

New Assignment Page for GitHub Classroom

The GitHub Classroom team is excited to announce our new experience for viewing information about your assignments! These changes will be gradually rolling out over the next week. The revamped view adds a higher-level summary of your students' progress with their assignment as well as refreshes the overall UI.
IGN

PS3 Games Reportedly Appear on PS5 Store

Several PlayStation 3 games were reportedly recently spotted on the PS5 store, causing speculation that the PlayStation 5 could get further backwards compatibility. VGC reported that the PS3 game Dead or Alive 5 briefly listed a display price of £7.99, where it previously redirected users to the PlayStation Now version of the game. Additionally, other users reported similar new listings for the PS3 versions of Bejewelled, as well as Prince of Persia games, The Forgotten Sands, and The Two Thrones – each with their own individual purchase price. However, none of the games were purchaseable at these prices on PS5.
IGN

Yellowjackets: Season 1 Review

Yellowjackets Season 1 is now on Showtime. Review by Tara Bennett. Yellowjackets makes good on the promises laid out in its pilot by crafting an engaging season of television that balances the high-concept premise with an involving character exploration. The show tracks the bonds these young women forge out of their unexpected trauma, and reveals what becomes of them 25 years later. The tragedy of the crash and its aftermath magnifies who these young women are, who they will become, and lays bare the horror of when hope is lost. There's plenty that makes Yellowjackets a worthwhile watch: the writing, the unique female point of view, and the mysteries, but most of all, its the incredible ensemble who present us with a pack of fearless, frustrating, and vulnerable characters unlike any you'll see anywhere else on TV.
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Nidoran♂. This Pokedex page covers how to get Nidoran♂, Nidoran♂'s stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl,...
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Donphan. This Pokedex page covers how to get Donphan, Donphan's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Ludicolo. This Pokedex page covers how to get Ludicolo, Ludicolo's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
