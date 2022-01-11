ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Fresnos, TX

Los Fresnos high school students entering medical field with new certifications

By Marco Ramirez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 7 days ago

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The ongoing pandemic has increased the demand for health care workers across the worldwide. Here in the Rio Grande Valley students at Los Fresnos High school will soon be entering the medical field with their newly earned certifications.

“I’ve always known that I have always wanted to study the medical field,” said Senior Karen Garcia ” Los Fresnos offered a couple of certifications.”

LOCAL NEWS: Weslaco PD searching for missing teen

Garcia is one of seven students that can now go into the medical field here in the valley right out of high school. Students spent the last five months training for their Patient Care Technician and Phlebotomy certifications. Now their goals have become a reality.

“Actually, right now there is a lot of people suffering from COVID and stuff and if I can help anyway I can, I also feel that is very rewarding too, to know that you can help other people,” Garcia said.

Patient Care Technicians help nurses take care of patients with their daily activities. Phlebotomists draw blood from patients for lab work.

VALLEY NEWS: COVID-19 cases spike in Hidalgo County causing backlog in reporting accurate count

Health Science Teacher Luis Muniz taught the students in this program. Muniz tells ValleyCentral seeing a student accomplish their goals is very rewarding.

“I am very pleased at my work,” Muniz said. “I am very pleased that the students are happy you should see the faces whenever they received that diploma or that little certificate.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24w8zt_0diCEDZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47scsz_0diCEDZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NSis_0diCEDZn00
Courtesy: Los Fresnos ISD

Now that these students have their certifications they believe it has come at a good time since healthcare workers are in such high demand because of the pandemic. Some students are already looking for jobs at local clinics.

“I’ll be working and going to school, and furthering my education,” Garcia said. “But at least I’ll already have experience in a job in the medical field right out of high school.”

NEWS: Authorities arrest multiple sex offenders

As Garcia and her fellow classmates prepare to enter the healthcare field, they say the most rewarding part about their careers is the people they will be helping down the road.

“I feel like the people are going to be the more rewarding parts of being in the medical field.. so, I am looking forward to that,” said Senior Moon Gonzalez.

“After a very stressful semester with studying and stuff to be able to have that accomplishment is something,” Garcia said. ” It makes you feel proud of yourself.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ISD hosts COVID-19 testing for students and staff

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District has announced COVID-19 testing for students and staff. Testing begins on Tuesday, January 18, and runs through Friday, January 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. The district said testing is available upon request and students will be tested only by […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito CISD cancels classes for two days

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Another Rio Grande Valley school district is canceling classes after an outbreak of COVID-19. On Monday, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced all of its campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Wednesday, Jan. 19. San Benito CISD officials said 382 student COVID-19 cases have […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD following CDC and state COVID-19 guidelines

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued quarantine recommendation guidelines for everyone. However, some districts are choosing to follow guidelines from the CDC and the Texas Education Agency.  Dr. Carol G. Perez, superintendent for Mission CISD said all decisions made are in the best interest of students and staff. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 impact on colonias in the RGV

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — People living in the colonias, the most rural parts of the Rio Grande Valley, are in need of need help fighting COVID-19. “There’s a lot of barriers Colonia residents face,” LUPE Organizer Jacqueline Arias said. “Like a lack of transportation, there’s not a lot of clinics out here [and] there’s […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Weslaco, TX
City
Los Fresnos, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
ValleyCentral

CDC recommends schools cancel football, band and more amid COVID surge

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a guidance notice urging most schools to cancel high-risk sports and extracurricular activities, or to hold them virtually. In the post, the CDC recommends that areas with high levels of community transmission cancel these “high-risk” activities to protect in-person learning. Sports and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Certifications#Weather#Health Science#Weslaco Pd#Phlebotomy#Covid#Patient Care Technicians#Valley News
ValleyCentral

Sharyland ISD announces extended weekend for students

SHARYLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Superintendent of Schools for Sharyland ISD has announced that schools will be closed on Jan. 17 and 18. “The decision to close our schools was not easy, but it is in the best health interest of all of our students, staff, and the entire community and to offer respite as […]
EDUCATION
ValleyCentral

City of Harlingen to hold vaccine, booster clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will hold a vaccine clinic on Saturday. The clinic take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive, according to a post by the City of Harlingen. The following vaccines and boosters will […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
ValleyCentral

Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio dies

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Omar Lucio, the former Cameron County Sheriff was hospitalized overnight and passed away around 2 a.m. This came as a shock to many as they reacted and expressed their condolences on social media. Cameron County officials also shared their memories from their time working with him and personal experiences. “He was […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr presents the inaugural TRI-Pharr Warrior Race

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr will be having its inaugural TRI-Pharr Warrior Race on Jan. 29. The event will be held at the new Pharr Natatorium located at 3001 N. Cage Blvd. Check-in time is at 7 a.m. and events start at 9 a.m. An entry fee of $35 is required. Cash […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Fire Department offer tips on space heater safety

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The valley is expected to see more cold temperatures later this week. Some residents rely on space heaters in order to keep their homes warm during the winter. The Harlingen Fire Department is urging people to use caution when turning their heaters as the temperatures drop outside. “When the cold weather […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

USS Kitty Hawk en route to RGV for ship-breaking, last of its kind

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The USS Kitty Hawk is currently in its final transit from Naval Base Kitsap in Washington to the ship-breaking facility at the Port of Brownsville. Kitty Hawk operated for 48 years before it was decommissioned in 2009. The ship was the Navy’s last commissioned conventional-powered aircraft carrier, according to The United […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy