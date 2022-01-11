ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The road to The Thrill Is Gone: the ultimate B.B. King playlist

By Daniel de Visé
loudersound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article17 songs that carried B.B. King towards his crossover breakthrough, by Pulitzer-winner Daniel de Visé, author of King of the Blues: The Rise and Reign of B.B. King. B.B. King released more than two hundred singles and fifty albums in a six-decade recording career. He is a towering figure in popular...

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

Related
coolhunting.com

OkayPlayer’s James Mtume Playlist

Musician, producer, singer/songwriter and activist James Mtume sadly passed away this week. While many know him for his band’s 1983 hit “Juicy Fruit”—which was famously sampled in Notorious BIG’s “Juicy”—Mtume was remarkably prolific far beyond and for many decades, oftentimes behind the scenes. He was a session player with Don Cherry and Herbie Hancock, rose to prominence as part of Miles Davis’ ensemble and, in the ’70s, leaned into funk and electronic music—forming the NYC-based band called Mtume. A master of slinky, infectious music, Mtume created “lush vocals, sleek harmonies and percussive piano chops,” says OkayPlayer. For their latest installation of In Hip-Hop and Beyond, OkayPlayer explores Mtume’s “sonic signature” and how it’s been utilized, built upon and reimagined by artists over three decades.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

B.B. King's Granddaughter Val B. King takes on the "Thrill"

(January 13, 2022) A famous name might be enough to fool the casual fan. However, that won’t be enough to pull a fast one over those with discerning ears. It might be enough to get you in the door, but a performer will stay there on the strength of their talent and drive. Singer Val B. King has a very famous surname. She is the proud granddaughter of the legendary blues, guitarist and singer B.B. King. And she’s captured the attention of some respected members of the jazz and R&B world in her initial forays as a singer and songwriter in her own right.
MUSIC
thepitchkc.com

The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist:

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!. Playlist Guest #9: Nick Spacek.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Free Press

Community Wisdom: Mo's moods dictate the playlist

(Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment of the Community Wisdom series produced by students in Dave Engen’s Community Storytelling class at Minnesota State University. A short introduction by the students is followed by excerpts from their interview with the subject.) ••••. Mohamed Alsadig has been...
MANKATO, MN
loudersound.com

Keith Richards and former Rolling Stones cover artist Ruby Mazur get in on the NFT craze - for charity

Critics might loathe NFTs for their massive environmental impact, but Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has announced his first NFT endorsement - as part of an auction for Grammys-associated music charity MusiCares, which supports music industry professionals by offering "confidential preventive, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues."
CHARITIES
loudersound.com

Listen to previously unreleased Pavement song Be The Hook

Pavement have shared a previously unreleased song, Be The Hook, from the 1998 studio sessions for their fifth and final album, Terror Twilight, which was originally released on June 8, 1999. Be The Hook will feature on Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, a 45-track reissue of the album, set for release...
MUSIC
Hot 107.9

10 Times Your Faves Sampled 2022 Urban One Honorees Gamble & Huff

Kenneth Gamble and Leon A. Huff helped shape the sound of soul in the '70s with their work as a songwriting duo, who also had their own label, Philadelphia International Records. Their relevance continues today, thanks in part to their music constantly being sampled by everyone from Meg Thee Stallion to Drake.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
B.b. King
Person
Bill Szymczyk
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Greg Lemond
Person
Eric Clapton
loudersound.com

Why I ❤️ Frank Zappa's Apostrophe ('), by Steve Harley

"When it came to spending the rest of my life on a desert island with a particular album, I was torn between Bob Dylan’s Blonde On Blonde and my eventual choice. There were so many Frank Zappa albums to pick from, and eventually I plumped for Apostrophe ('), which came out in 1974.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Frank Zappa's Fillmore East 1971 gets expanded 50th anniversary release

Frank Zappa's legendary 1971 release with The Mothers Of Invention, Fillmore East June 1971, is to be expanded for a 50th anniversary box set, The Mothers 1971, which will be released through Zappa Records/UMe on March 18. The original album was a semi-conceptual release that supposedly peeked behind the curtain...
MUSIC
Cassius

Soul Sensations: The 5 Greatest Male R&B Bands

Five of the greatest male bands in the expansive history of R&B, presented in our profile. They represent the heights and innovation of the genre, and each group has impacted the music industry and popular culture in their own way.
MUSIC
Yardbarker

The essential Stevie Nicks playlist

Both as a solo artist and member of wildly successful '70s rock band Fleetwood Mac, Stevie NIcks is the definition of a rock-and-roll icon. An immensely talented songwriter with a truly distinctive voice, Nicks has penned — and performed — some of the most legendary tracks of the 20th century.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solo#Lead Guitar#Rhythm Guitar#Beatles
wunc.org

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2002

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out. At the...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Wiegedood's There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road: a snarling beast of black metal intensity and ingenuity

Change is afoot in the Church Of Ra camp. First Amenra break from tradition by calling their last record De Doorn instead of the usual numbered Masses, and now affiliates Wiegedood have retired the De Doden Hebben Het Goed I-III moniker that adorned their first three albums in favour of the more ominous There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road. It makes sense to present this fourth record as a new entity, as whilst not a complete reinvention, it certainly finds the trio branching out beyond the confines of their early work.
ROCK MUSIC
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
NASHVILLE, TN
loudersound.com

The story behind Bodies by Drowning Pool: the ultimate mosher anthem

Drowning Pool’s Bodies just might be the ultimate metal club anthem. Even 20 years on from release, the song maintains a near-ubiquitous presence in metal clubs, bars and gig playlists around the planet. An unabashed love letter to mosher culture, the song arose during the golden age of nu metal, proof positive that any new band could fly from obscurity to stardom with the right song. Only, Drowning Pool never really saw themselves as a nu metal band.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Watch Chris Cornell blow the roof off a LA recording studio with Audioslave

Six songs from a 2003 AOL Sessions performance by Audioslave have been newly uploaded to the band’s YouTube channel, offering a poignant reminder of late frontman Chris Cornell’s extraordinary talent. Taped on December 7, 2003, 11 months on from the November 2002 release of the quartet’s self-titled debut...
MUSIC
la-story.com

D.B Leighton Shares a New Poem Inspired by B.B. King.

LA-Story.com would like to thank the amazing D.B. Leighton for this great poem. The rhythm of this poem is very clear and it does have a soulful twist and rhythm that has me thinking of B.B. King taking this poem and turning it into a song!. Thanks again to D.B....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wers.org

Playlist: New Discoveries 1/4

JACK WHITE - “TAKING ME BACK”. Jack White is loud and proud on his latest, "Taking Me Back." He has two albums coming out this year, and this is an amazing taste of what is to come. Abashed in its instrumentals, this song rips through speakers with an explosion of sound; there's no sonic negative space. The song is being used as part of the new version of the video game Call of Duty and it's the perfect tune for it. It has an aggressive energy suited for any activity that requires concentration and lots of energy, such as a workout or a video game. I can't wait to see what Jack White does with these next two projects, and "Taking Me Back" proves it's going to be memorable.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy