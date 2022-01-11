The road to The Thrill Is Gone: the ultimate B.B. King playlist

(January 13, 2022) A famous name might be enough to fool the casual fan. However, that won’t be enough to pull a fast one over those with discerning ears. It might be enough to get you in the door, but a performer will stay there on the strength of their talent and drive. Singer Val B. King has a very famous surname. She is the proud granddaughter of the legendary blues, guitarist and singer B.B. King. And she’s captured the attention of some respected members of the jazz and R&B world in her initial forays as a singer and songwriter in her own right.

