JCPS to present 2022 security plan proposal

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams presented a $2.43 billion operating budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2023 during this week’s meeting of the Board of Education of Baltimore County. Williams introduced the budget proposal by highlighting that BCPS, like all public school systems, continues to experience unprecedented stresses from the global pandemic and concurrent weakened economy. …
