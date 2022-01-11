ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers man arrested for shooting gun out of sunroof after celebrating his birthday

By Gage Goulding
 7 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you’re out celebrating your birthday, maybe you’d be interesting in shots. One Fort Myers man wasn’t interested in alcohol, but rather firing a gun into the air.

Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies say 34-year-old Jean Mijares Arroyo is accused of shooting from a truck he was riding in.

“I don’t think it’s smart at all,” said FSW student Phillip Sanchez.

It all started at the Viva Le Mirage nightclub on Winkler Road in South Fort Myers.

Jean and his friends were out celebrating his birthday. Investigators say when the club closed 2 a.m. Sunday morning, they hopped in a truck and took off.

Jean was in the passenger seat when deputies say he grabbed a gun and fired at least six shots from the sunroof on College Parkway.

“Comes down at some point, so. I’d be interested as to if it hit anything or hopefully not anyone,” Sanchez said.

“I think regardless of the situation if it’s your birthday, you shouldn’t be doing that,” said Kennedy Mann of Fort Myers.

A deputy just happened to be behind them. They pulled the group over and arrested Jean.

This isn’t the first time a night at Viva ended in gunfire.

Last April, someone fired their gun into the air after a fight started outside the club.

“It’s just so irresponsible and the fact that nobody was hurt is honestly kind of surprising,” said Mann.

As far as we know, those bullets didn’t do any damage.

Comments / 2

 

