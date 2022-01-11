ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Holds 9-Year-Old Son Samuel’s Hand As She Picks Him Up From School

By Natalie Hunter
 7 days ago
BACKGRID

School’s out! Jennifer Garner sported a sweatshirt and jeans along with a mask as she picked up her son Samuel from school.

Even celebs have to pick their kids up from school. Jennifer Garner, 49, was spotted grabbing her 9-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck on Tuesday, January 10. The 13 Going on 30 star kept it casual as she wore a grey sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers as she walked hand-in-hand with her son and had his backpack around one of her shoulders. She accessorized with a brown mask and glasses. Samuel wore a green polo and khakis which resembled a school uniform as he held onto his jacket and sweatshirt.

Jennifer Garner holds her son Samuel’s hand as they walk back from school (BACKGRID.)

In another shot, Samuel gestured as if he was telling a story from his day at school. At some point along their walk, he handed off his sweatshirt and lunch box to mom as she was holding onto them for him. Jennifer and Samuel seem to be bonding a lot lately after the two spent the weekend going to lunch together.

The Elektra actress has been spending plenty of time with her kids who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. On November 28, 2021, Jennifer was spotted taking her daughter Violet Affleck, 16, to driving lessons. Jennifer wore a blue T-shirt and jeans as she spoke with Violet and her driving instructor before she got behind the wheel. On December 14, she enjoyed a stroll with Violet, Samuel and her third child Serephina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 12. The Texas native wore a beige jacket, thick-rimmed glasses and jeans as she smiled and chatted with her kids on the way to school.

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel walk home from school. (BACKGRID)

Even though the Yes Day actress and Ben separated back in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018, their relationship has become a hot topic again after Ben started seeing Jennifer Lopez. Known by fans as Bennifer, the pair used to date back in 2002 and even got engaged but ultimately ended up splitting in 2004. Fast forward 17 years, Bennifer is back and better than ever.

After being thrust back into the limelight, the Tender Bar actor opened more about his alcoholism and even applied that his marriage to Jennifer Garner had something to do with it. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said during his interview on The Howard Stern Show. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

