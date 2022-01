New and colourful PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers are now available to pre-order, with players able to choose between an extra three colour schemes. From January 14, it will be possible to purchase Nova Pink and Starlight Blue controllers from many major retailers. Alternatively, the third new colour, Galactic Purple, is available exclusively from the PlayStation Direct site. That colour will be available a little later too, arriving in February.

