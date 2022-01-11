ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

CCSD tables controversial Reimagine Schools proposal

By Lexi Moore
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPRiw_0diCD8DC00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) leaders tabled the decision of the “Reimagine Schools” proposal, a plan that could impact the future of the school district.

The CCSD Board of Trustees decided not to vote on the proposal during the January 10th board meeting saying they want more input from the public.

“We received numerous amount of emails from different stakeholders throughout the community, and the board felt very strongly about the high concern. There needs to be more public input,” says Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, CCSD Board of Trustees chairman.

Dozens of parents and educators say they’re still concerned for the future of education in the district.

“I stand for 23 principals who are affected by the Reimagine Schools. We are passionately against the Reimagine Schools proposal and wish for the measure to be terminated,” says North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby.

The proposal would put the Coastal Community Foundation, a private group in charge of improving outcomes at underperforming schools in Charleston County. Some teachers in the district disagree with their decision in having an outside third party handle the district’s education.

“They’ve never bothered to come into the schools, never talked to the teachers, and they have never come into the community,” says Charissa Asbury, a teacher at St. John’s High School.

If the plan is approved the district will pay $31 million over the next 10 years, but some concerned activist, parents and teachers say they’re imagining a different kind of plan for schools.

“If you can come up with all of this money, why can’t you give us what we need to educate our own kids,” says Charles Glover, District 23 school board member.

“There is enough funds out there to accommodate multiple I know that no “one” solution is the answer,” says Cheryl Cromwell, the Director Deputy for Charleston RISE.

Board chairman Rev. Dr. Mack says it is unclear when the next time the board will make a decision on the proposal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC updates COVID-19 guidance for teachers, school staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) on Sunday updated COVID-19 guidance for teachers and other school staff to align with healthcare workers. DHEC updated the official guidance for teachers and school staff that are under quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 but show no symptoms of the virus when […]
EDUCATION
WCBD Count on 2

2 middle schools in Dorchester County transitioning to virtual learning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 announced DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School will move to temporary remote learning next week. The decision comes after district leaders discussed COVID-19 issues within the schools and the strain virus is having on staff. DD2’s board of trustees announced Friday morning it would close schools […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Governor McMaster preparing to deliver State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to brag about his accomplishments and lay out his goals for 2022 on Wednesday at his annual State of the State speech before the General Assembly. McMaster will speak to both senators and representatives in the South Carolina House chamber at 7 p.m. The […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Education
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester District 2 will close schools on a case-by-case basis due to high COVID-19 numbers

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 made the decision to close schools on a case-by-case basis as COVID-19 cases rise, putting a strain on staffing and students. The district’s board of trustees met early Friday morning to review the current COVID-19 impact on schools during a special called meeting. Superintended Joe Pye called […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community leader Abe Jenkins dies, political figures respond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former political director for the South Carolina Democratic Party, Abe Jenkins, has passed away. Jenkins was a Summerville High School graduate. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from South Carolina State University in 1978 and later studied dynamics of organizations and leadership at the University of Pennsylvania. He worked […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#St John S High School
WCBD Count on 2

Four Berkeley County schools going virtual amid COVID-19 surge

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District on Thursday announced that four schools will transition to virtual learning as the district grapples with staffing shortages brought on by the current COVID-19 surge. Students at Cane Bay High, College Park Middle, Goose Creek Elementary, and Goose Creek High will transition to virtual learning […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Allegedly fraudulent COVID testing site received more than $120M in federal reimbursement funds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A COVID-19 testing company with hundreds of pop-up locations across the country, including one on Clements Ferry Road, is under investigation in several states amid allegations of fraudulent testing and unfair trade practices. Now, Lowcountry residents who visited the site are questioning the company’s intentions. “My concern is were they actually using […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Santee Cooper shifts to OPCON 2

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the winter storm in the upstate, Santee Cooper announced its move to OPCON 2 alert status. The OPCON 2 status means that a threat to Santee Cooper’s electric system is “imminent or has occurred, but effects are limited or still uncertain,” Santee Cooper says. Santee Cooper moved to […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Fetter Health Care Network to participate in COVID-19 therapeutics program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The federal government selected Fetter Health Care Network to participate in the COVID-19 Therapeutics program, allowing providers to administer oral antiviral medication for patients with COVID-19. The selection of Fetter to participate in the COVID-19 therapeutics program comes after the Emergency Use Authorization issuance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry church and choir host concert honoring MLK Day

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry organizations gathered to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Junior through the power of music and worship at the First Baptist Church of James Island. “It brings unity. It reminds us that united we stand, and divided we fall,” says Reverend Charlie Murray, the Pastor at First Baptist […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tech issue allowed participant phone numbers to be displayed during Charleston City Council livestream

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is issuing an apology after telephone numbers were publicly displayed on a screen during a city council meeting Tuesday night. City leaders said a technical error allowed the phone numbers of seven virtual participants to be displayed over the city’s livestream during a public comment section. “Two […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two new James Island townhouse developments in the works

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Two new townhouse developments could soon be coming to James Island. On Thursday, Charleston’s Technical Review Committee heard plans for two new projects that could land a spot on the Island. One of the projects would replace the old shopping center on Crosscreek Drive with 51 townhouses. “This is part […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy