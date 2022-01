Portl is ready to add some much-needed dimension to your next video call. The Los Angeles-based startup has just announced the M, a new set-top device that aims to bring holograms into our homes without the use of either an AR or VR set. It’s still a couple of months away but the machine has the potential to bring everyday communication into the science fiction future. We’ve all come to rely on video calls more than ever before since the coronavirus pandemic really got going in March 2020. Although Zoom and FaceTime will never replace seeing someone in person, being able to...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO