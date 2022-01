CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer has been ordered held on $2 million bail, accused of shooting three people during a fight at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island earlier this week. Prosecutors said 27-year-old Kyjuan Tate opened fire inside Burr Oak Bowl shortly before midnight Tuesday night, after getting into a brawl with another man who was trying to use the men’s restroom while Tate’s sister was using the facilities. Tate has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. Kyjuan Tate (Credit: Cook County Sheriff) At Tate’s bond hearing on Friday, Cook...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO