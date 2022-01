LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported an additional 43,883 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as the winter surge stemming from the Omicron variant continued. In addition to the latest spike in cases, public health officials reported 53 new deaths and the number of people currently hospitalized jumped to 4,507. As a result of the increase in cases, officials are urging the public to limit nonessential activities and to get vaccinated or receive their booster shots. On average this week, the county is reporting at least 40,000 new coronavirus cases per day, confirming that the winter surge fueled by the Omicron variant. Health experts indicate that for every person who is diagnosed with the virus, at least two more people are contract the virus from that original individual.

