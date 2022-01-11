ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Safe Haven Law protect babies from abandonment

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – Safe Haven Law is a law that allows any parent to leave an unharmed newborn baby at any location permitted by law. If the mother can not take care of their baby. The place where you can drop off the baby includes hospitals, fire departments, and police departments in the area.

All 50 states have at least passed legislation for this law. The law restrictions can vary on what state you live in.

In Texas, your baby must be 60 days old or younger to be dropped off. The baby must be unharmed and safe upon arrival. Once arriving, you can give your baby to an employee at any of the locations of the safe place listed above. Furthermore, you need to specify that you are wanting the baby to be taken to a Safe Haven.

In New Mexico, the haven law allows parents to drop off their baby up to 90 days or younger. However, the parents will need to physically take the baby to a Safe Haven.

After the incident of Alexis Avila throwing her newborn baby in the dumpster, the Hobbs Police Department states they are discussing bringing education to the public about the Safe Haven Law.

