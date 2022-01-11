AZGFD: Mountain lion seen near Gates Pass area
The Arizona Game and Fish Department says there was a mountain lion sighting in Tucson Saturday.
Early Saturday morning, via a trail camera, a mountain lion was spotted walking through a residential area near Gates Pass. AZGFD says these sightings are a common routine in the Foothills and most of the time don't need management action.
The department asks residents to help monitor their movement by calling 623-236-7201.
