Japan urges more chip tie-ups with Taiwan at trade talks

By Sarah Wu
Reuters
 7 days ago
TAIPEI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan called for greater collaboration with Taiwan on semiconductors at a bilateral economic and trade meeting on Tuesday.

Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi praised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)'s plans to expand in Japan, saying, "I hope these collaborations can continue to expand, and positively impact the resilience of both Taiwan and Japan's supply chains."

"Currently, even though the pandemic has blocked exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, the economic and trade relationships between Japan and Taiwan have continued to deepen," Ohashi added via video.

Although Chinese-claimed Taiwan and Japan do not have formal diplomatic ties, they have close unofficial relations. Both share concerns about China, especially its increased military activities near the two.

The Taiwan-Japan Economic and Trade Conference has typically been held in Taiwan or Japan each year, but because of the pandemic, the two sides met virtually this week.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, announced last year that it would set up a research and developmentcentre in Japan, as well as a $7 billion chip plant with Sony Group.

Tech powerhouse Taiwan is at the forefront of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has hampered auto production lines and affected consumer electronics makers around the world.

Chiou I-jen, chairman of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, thanked Japan for supporting Taiwan's bid in September to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

He said Taiwan hoped both sides could start a "constructive dialogue" on Taiwan joining the trade pact as soon as possible.

"Taiwan is of crucial importance to the world's supply chain, economy and trade," Chiou said, speaking at a Japanese hotel in Taipei. "If (Taiwan) can join the CPTPP, it will greatly increase the importance and visibility of this pact in the global economy."

Taiwan's bid angered China, which views the island as one of its provinces with no right to the trappings of a state. Taiwan says it is an independent country and has vowed to defend its freedom and democracy.

Reporting by Sarah Wu. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

South Korea’s IPO K-wave swells on China crackdown

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors have watched the movies, bought the cosmetics and got hooked on its survival dramas. Now companies are becoming South Korea’s latest K-wave export as the $10.8 billion float read more of battery maker LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) breaks records. With interest in China dimmed by geopolitics and regulatory uncertainties, other Asian markets are moving out of its shadow. Seoul can benefit if valuations don’t overheat.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Thai baht gains on quarantine-free travel hopes; Asia FX gains

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht rose on Tuesday on hopes that the tourism-reliant country waives quarantine for vaccinated visitors again, while its emerging market peers gained on a U.S. dollar unperturbed by a rise in Treasury yields. Treasuries rose along the curve during Asia hours, with two-year yields...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Japan shares reverse early gains on rising U.S. bond yields

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese shares reversed course to trade lower on Tuesday, as a jump in U.S. bond yields made investors cautious, prompting a sell-off in market heavyweights. The Nikkei share average (.N225) was down 0.6% to 28,158 by 0448 GMT, after rising as much as 0.9% earlier...
MARKETS
Reuters

Allkem sees China driving lithium demand

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Lithium prices are set to surge again in the June half, spurred by a jump in China’s production of electric vehicle batteries and project delays due to COVID-19, Australian lithium miner Allkem said on Tuesday. Allkem, with mines in Argentina and Australia, predicted that lithium carbonate...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Small number of Boeing staff in China's Tianjin affected by lockdowns

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) said on Tuesday that a small number of staff at its composite parts factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had been affected by community level lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but the plant is "maintaining a normal level of operation".
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

