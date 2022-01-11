ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t forget about pets when it comes to cold weather

By Dave Barr
 7 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As temperatures decrease into the teens and single digits, it’s important to remember to keep outdoor animals safe.

Humane Society officers recommend all outdoor cat and dog owners bring the animals inside as the temperature drops. The temps are expected to be below 32 degrees and according to Pennsylvania tethering laws, no dog can be chained outside for more than 30 minutes.

The cold bite of Arctic air bringing a wind chill through NEPA

If your dogs, cats or livestock have to be outside, they must have available adequate shelter.

