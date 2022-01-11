ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Here's how long to quarantine after testing positive for COVID

9News
 7 days ago

Staying home while infected will help stop...

www.9news.com

city.waltham.ma.us

Tested positive for COVID-19, or came in close contact with someone who did? Isolation and quarantine are important steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Here’s an overview of the current guidelines in Mass:

If you tested positive for COVID-19; Everyone, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms, must:. • Stay home for 5 days (Isolate) • If after 5 days you have no symptoms or your symptoms resolve, you can leave the house, but must continue to wear a mask around others for an additions 5 days.
WALTHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Quarantine

