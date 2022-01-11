Here's how long to quarantine after testing positive for COVID

Overall, your immune system does an excellent job of defending you from disease-causing organisms. But sometimes it fails: a pathogen infiltrates your body and makes you sick. In a world decimated by a pandemic, this is an all-too-familiar scenario.
If you tested positive for COVID-19; Everyone, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms, must:. • Stay home for 5 days (Isolate) • If after 5 days you have no symptoms or your symptoms resolve, you can leave the house, but must continue to wear a mask around others for an additions 5 days.
Comments / 0