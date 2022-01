From a routine blood draw, Freenome’s diagnostics technology finds biological and genetic signs of cancer before they can be detected by currently available testing methods. A pivotal clinical trial of the company’s liquid biopsy technology is underway in colorectal cancer. As Freenome looks ahead to potentially bringing that test to the market and also expanding its technology to other types of cancer, it now has a $290 million investment from global pharmaceutical and diagnostics giant Roche.

