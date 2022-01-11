ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Doyle McManus: The lesson of Jan. 6: Jan. 6 still isn’t over

By Doyle McManus Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdBLu_0diCBeOL00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Lucky countries have celebrations that remind their citizens of what binds them together — think Memorial Day or the Fourth of July.

Unlucky countries do the opposite: They commemorate the divisions that drive them apart.

In Northern Ireland, Protestant militants march noisily on July 12 to remind the Catholic minority which side won the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. In Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbs march on Jan. 9 to assert their independence from the groups they fought in their country’s war.

After the U.S. Civil War, Southern states celebrated Confederate Memorial Day on a different date than the North’s Decoration Day; the holidays didn’t merge until World War I.

Last week, with the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, the United States slipped onto the list of unhappy countries.

The day turned into a festival of national division — not a single, unifying commemoration but three very different observances.

President Joe Biden gave an unexpectedly fiery speech, blaming Donald Trump for inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol and for continuing to stoke the poisonous myth that the 2020 election was stolen.

“The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies,” Biden said. “He’s done so because he values power over principle … and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy.”

Predictably, Trump rose to the bait, issuing four angry statements from his exile in Mar-a-Lago, all renewing his spurious claims.

“The Big Lie was the election itself,” he wrote. The election outcome was “the real insurrection,” he said. And he accused the Biden administration of “appalling abuse of political prisoners,” an apparent reference to defendants held on federal charges after the riot — a favorite cause of his fringiest followers, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Caught in the middle were Republican leaders who know Trump lost the election but don’t want to say so because it would enrage the vengeful former president.

They observed Jan. 6 by offering muddled statements that disapproved of the riot but blamed Democrats for “politicizing” the issue — as if there were any way to avoid connecting the invasion of the Capitol to politics.

“The actions of that day were lawless and as wrong as wrong can be,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said. The problem now, he complained, is that Democrats “are using it as a partisan political weapon.”

It’s a difficult straddle to execute, as Sen. Ted Cruz discovered when he incautiously described the riot as “a violent terrorist attack,” a phrase he has used in the past.

Heresy! Cruz, who ran against Trump for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, was assailed by Trump supporters and subjected to interrogation by Tucker Carlson of Fox News. “It was not a violent terrorist attack,” Carlson insisted.

In a scene reminiscent of the show trials of Mao Zedong’sChina, Cruz promptly recanted his deviation from party doctrine.

“It was a mistake,” the Texas Republican said, referring to his statement, not the riot.

Lesson to other Republicans who seek reelection: Don’t deviate from Trump’s views, or you may be a victim of the GOP’s own form of cancel culture.

Trump, who gloried in watching the mob rampage through the Capitol, doesn’t appear to want the battle to end. And that’s the chief obstacle to getting over the division that remains. It’s not about whether sacking the Capitol was right or wrong; even McCarthy can answer that question accurately. It’s whether the myth Trump used to rile up the mob — his infinitely debunked claim that the election was stolen — should be embraced or repudiated.

That’s not a debate that offers ground for compromise. Either Trump is right, and the current president of the United States is illegitimate — or Trump deliberately set out to overturn a democratic election and is bending the rest of the GOP to his will.

So far, he appears to be succeeding, at least when it comes to radicalizing his party.

That’s why Biden, after months of pretending that Trump was no longer there, escalated last week.

“We are in a battle for the soul of America,” he said, reviving a slogan from his 2020 campaign. “I did not seek this fight … but I will not shrink from it, either.”

Trump’s continuing campaign to deny the president’s legitimacy — no ground for compromise there, either — left him little choice.

For a few weeks after Jan. 6, 2021, it was possible to hope that the trauma of the day might unify the country. That didn’t happen; the ensuing year only confirmed our division.

The lesson of Jan. 6, 2022, is that Jan. 6 isn’t over.

Doyle McManus is a Washington columnist for the Los Angeles Times and director of the journalism program at Georgetown University.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden year one takeaways: Grand ambitions, humbling defeats

Joe Biden's long arc in public life has always had one final ambition: to sit behind the Resolute Desk of the Oval Office. He achieved it — albeit, at 78, as the oldest person to assume the presidency. After the turbulence and chaos of his predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden was seen by voters as one who could restore a sense of normalcy and a reassuring tone to the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Longview News-Journal

McNeely: Republicans criticized over Jan. 6 comments

Two very conservative Texas Republicans in Congress are encountering significant heat — from the right wing of the GOP. One is Sen. Ted Cruz, being jumped for referring to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 of 2021 as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” on the evening before its first anniversary.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Doyle Mcmanus
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Donald Trump
BigCountryHomepage

Division reins over Jan. 6 anniversary

On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob of rally attendees, fresh from hearing President Donald Trump speak near the White House, marched to the Capitol, forced their way past barricades and a line of police officers and stormed the building, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
U.S. POLITICS
McDowell News

Column: The Jan. 6 that could still happen

On Jan. 6, 2021, Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle was at his desk at the Longworth House Office Building, near the U.S. Capitol, when he heard an enraged mob, fueled by a former president’s false claims of fraud, making its way up Independence Avenue. Boyle and other Pennsylvania lawmakers had...
U.S. POLITICS
Deseret News

Americans ignore lessons of Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol at their own peril, Sen. Mitt Romney says

Americans ignore the lessons of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at their own peril, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Thursday. “Democracy is fragile; it cannot survive without leaders of integrity and character who care more about the strength of our Republic than about winning the next election. I said last year that the best way we can show respect for voters who are upset is by telling them the truth,” he tweeted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCAX

Vermont leaders reflect on lessons of Jan. 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been one year since an angry mob attacked the U.S. Capitol and attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Vermont leaders on Thursday reflected on that day and what it means for our democracy. Vermont lawmakers were kicking off the legislative session...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Protestant#Catholic#Serbs#Southern#Capitol
CBS Pittsburgh

Congressman Mike Doyle Recalls Horror Of Jan. 6 But Worries Lessons Haven’t Been Learned

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) – Most local members of Congress were deeply affected by the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. A year later, one local member worries some Americans have still not learned the lesson. On Jan. 6 a year ago, KDKA political editor Jon Delano interviewed U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, a Forest Hills Democrat, before the session to certify President-elect Biden’s election. A few hours later Jon was back on a Zoom call with Doyle, hearing in real-time some frightening details of the insurrection to stop the Congress from doing its job. “We’ve been ordered to shelter in place,” Doyle...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Gene Collier: Promise of Jan. 6 accountability still unfulfilled

At midnight on Jan. 6, 2021, a good 12 hours before the eruption of historic violence for which the date lives in fresh infamy, the column I submitted for this website began like this:. BREAKING: The United States. That's it; that's the lede. OK, no one wants to be told...
POLITICS
Leavenworth Times

Jan. 6 is a year past, but not over

Some events are so cataclysmic they can be universally recognized by their date alone, such 9/11, and Dec. 7, the date FDR declared would “live in infamy.”. Unlike the aftermath of those earlier episodes, though, the one-year anniversary of the assault on the U.S. Capitol isn’t likely to be a moment of national reflection and unity. It’s more likely to spotlight bitter divisions over why it happened and how it matters. Amid an ongoing congressional inquiry and the fog of conspiracy theories, Americans don’t even agree on what happened.
POLITICS
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Editorial: Nation must learn lessons of Jan. 6

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the day an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Over the past six months, a select committee of the U.S. House of Representatives has interviewed more than 300 people, issued more than 50 subpoenas and obtained tens of thousands of records. The committee’s co-chair,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
Tampa Bay Times

How Democrats aim to define the lessons of Jan. 6

The anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is shaping up as another split-screen episode, a day when Americans can tune in to two mutually exclusive versions of what happened that day, and more importantly, what it means. They can watch President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala...
U.S. POLITICS
Addison Independent

Editorial: On Jan. 6, ‘don’t look down’

It is to be hoped Jan. 6, 2021 will be a date that long resonates in our nation’s history. That historians will accurately assess the roots of the deadly insurrection on the nation’s Capitol, determine those responsible for assembling the crowd and encouraging them to storm Congress in what turned out to be a disorganized and haphazard, but violent, attempt to deny a peaceful transfer of power.
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

U.S. says it's applying lessons of Jan. 6 failings

Senior Biden administration officials have concluded that the government's Jan. 6 preparations were hampered by a lack of high-level information-sharing and a failure to anticipate how bad the day could be - lessons they say they are applying today in an effort to prevent another such attack. Those conclusions, described...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy