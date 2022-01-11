Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Gluten-free Pork Etouffee
WWL
7 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Gluten Free Pork Etouffee. Season pork with 2 tablespoons of Creole seasoning and set aside. In a deep skillet, over medium heat melt butter and add gluten free flour and cook until the flour is a dark peanut...
There are many reasons someone might avoid gluten, from a genuine gluten sensitivity to simply enjoying healthier snack choices.
But for those with severe gluten sensitivity, or Celiac Disease, a serious autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to small intestine damage, going gluten-free isn’t just a preference but a necessity. Thursday, January 13 is National Gluten-Free Day here in the United States, and we wanted to mark the occasion by reviewing some of our favorite gluten-free snacks in solidarity with our gluten-intolerant brothers and sisters.
A few years ago, finding great gluten-free snacks was a challenging proposition. Options were extremely...
We know it’s not corn season. But this sustainable chowder recipe is so ingenious, you’ll want to save it for spring, when cobs start appearing in markets. The recipe, from Anne-Marie Bonneau’s new cookbook, “The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet” (Avery; $25), calls for every part of the corn — the husk, the silks and the cob for broth and the kernels for chowder.
Sustainable home cook Anne-Marie Bonneau of Sunnyvale makes these savory vegetable pancakes when it’s time to clear out the crisper. Half a zucchini? A lone carrot? A handful of herbs? Throw them all in. The recipe, featured in Bonneau’s new cookbook, “The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet” (Avery; $25), should almost always includes potatoes. You simply cannot go wrong with potatoes, fat and salt, she says.
Love pineapple? Use the scraps to make a refreshingly sweet pineapple brew, or tepache. Like many fermented foods, tepache essentially makes itself, says Sunnyvale’s Anne-Marie Bonneau, author of the new cookbook, “The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet” (Penguin Random House; $25). Bonneau’s recipe calls for organic pineapples, as peels contain pesticide residue. Serve chilled.
In this week's Chef's Kitchen is a local chef who cooks for a bigger purpose than to just chow down. Chef Rocky Tarantello is the top chef at ABA Alliance Therapy. ABA, which stands for Applied Behavioral Analysis, is a place to help kids with autism and special needs thrive.
7NewsDC — We're in the midst of a deep cold snap with more snow expected this weekend! And what's better than curling up on a freezing day with some cozy comfort food? Erik Berlin, better known as Chef Egg, dished hearty and healthy recipes for winter. Learn more at chefegg.com.
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Who says you can’t enjoy some chocolate for breakfast? Our Double Chocolate Pancakes are made for mornings, and they’re loaded with plenty of rich, satisfying chocolatey flavor. Just as simple as your basic batter recipe, these sweet, dessert-like pancakes are ready in just 15 minutes – and they include chocolate in two tasty forms.
These Easy Crispy Pork Cutlets are made with a simple gluten free, nut free, made with a keto, low carb breading, making this meal a quick weeknight dinner!. Crispy pork cutlets made with a quick and easy keto breading is a wonderful family friendly meal everyone will love. You can use this keto breading on other meats as well if pork isn't your favorite.
Prepare a 6-inch cast iron skillet (if you don't have cast iron, use a 6-inch round oven safe dutch oven or bowl). Using ½ tsp olive oil and a paper towel, lightly coat the entire inside of the dish to help prevent sticking. In a small bowl, combine warm...
1. Combine the onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, gochujang, and sesame oil in a crockpot set to high heat. 2. Heat the canola oil in a saute pan over medium-high heat. Season the ribs with kosher salt and pepper. Add the ribs to the pan and brown on all sides. Transfer the ribs to the crockpot meat side down and then deglaze the pan with the beef broth. Scrape up the brown bits off the bottom of the pan and then pour it over the ribs.
This simple recipe for herbed crackers uses gluten-free sprouted grain for maximum nutrition and easy digestion. Quality gluten-free crackers are hard to find even at the health food store. The few brands that are acceptable are very expensive, to the point where making them yourself becomes a very viable option!
Preheat your oven to 425˚F. Wash and dry the potatoes. Prick the potatoes several times with the tines of a fork. Bake the potatoes until they are tender, a knife tip should easily pierce the potato and should not meet any resistance. Allow the potatoes to cool enough to handle. Cut open the potatoes and scrap out all of the pulp. Save the potato skins for appetizers. Pass the potato pulp through a ricer. In a separate bowl mix together the flours and salt. Make a well in the middle of the flour. Combine the egg and potato. Mix the potato mixture into the flour mixture until it becomes a nice dough, without over working it. Flatten the dough into a disk; you can either wrap and place in the refrigerator to make later or continue on.
Pan searing fish may sound difficult, but it doesn’t have to be. Even the pickiest of eaters can agree, this dish will not disappoint. For his take on pan-seared red snapper, we were joined live in the kitchen with Chef Steven Leake from Southwest Tennessee Community College.
Starbucks announced the Pistachio Latte is back for a limited time as part of the coffee giant’s winter menu, and it’s a sweet and salty sip that can satisfy two cravings at once. But if you’re vegan, dairy-free, or gluten-free, you’ll want to know more about the sip’s ingredients. Here’s what to know about Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte and if you can add it to your order when following a vegan or gluten-free diet.
Love pasta but not the gluten? Well, Capo’s Gluten Free Night returns on Tuesday, January 11th. It’s a gluten free only menu for the night that includes Capo’s gluten free favorites as well as some special additions!. Maureen Dahill is the editor of Caught in Southie and...
Super moist and tasty Gluten Free Banana Muffins with walnuts made in 1 bowl! Lightly sweetened with maple syrup, these muffins are the ultimate easy snack. Like, if I don't have a batch of muffins or bites in the fridge ready to go for seamless snacking throughout the week, I'm shook.
A decade or so ago, the gluten-free diet was rather rare, mostly reserved for people diagnosed with celiac disease, which is an autoimmune condition triggered by an allergy to gluten. However, the increase in the awareness of celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), as well as the potential inflammatory nature of gluten has rapidly exploded the popularity of going gluten-free.
1. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over med-high heat. Add the carrots, onion, thyme, garlic, and turkey base or bouillon. Stir and cook 3-4 minutes until the onions are translucent. 2. Add the broth and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the carrots...
Comments / 0