Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Gluten-free Pork Etouffee

Preheat your oven to 425˚F. Wash and dry the potatoes. Prick the potatoes several times with the tines of a fork. Bake the potatoes until they are tender, a knife tip should easily pierce the potato and should not meet any resistance. Allow the potatoes to cool enough to handle. Cut open the potatoes and scrap out all of the pulp. Save the potato skins for appetizers. Pass the potato pulp through a ricer. In a separate bowl mix together the flours and salt. Make a well in the middle of the flour. Combine the egg and potato. Mix the potato mixture into the flour mixture until it becomes a nice dough, without over working it. Flatten the dough into a disk; you can either wrap and place in the refrigerator to make later or continue on.

