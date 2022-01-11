Central Illinois veteran honored on 100th birthday

LINCOLN, Ill. (WTVO) — It is not very often someone gets to celebrate a century, but one Central Illinois man got just that chance on Monday.

Harold Krusemark turned 100. Friends and family threw him a party in Lincoln, which is about midway between Bloomington and Springfield. Krusemark served in World War II and the Korean War. He spent the next 70 years teaching after he returned home.

As for turning 100, he had some advice for longevity.

“Well just keep living,” Krusemark said. “That’s the secret to old age. Just keep living.”

Krusemark’s local American Legion Post and Logan County Veterans presented him with a 48 star flag to celebrate the day.

