Capitals hope to generate more traffic in front of the net originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Since the calendar turned to 2022, it has been a grind for the Capitals. Washington is just 1-3-2 in the New Year and the team is struggling in unexpected ways. One issue is the team traditionally known for its offensive firepower is suddenly struggling to put pucks into the net. That was evident in Sunday’s loss to the Vancouver Canucks as the Caps scored only twice in a 4-2 loss.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO