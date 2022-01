Daniel “Booby” Gibson and Cyn Santana felt sparks while filming “VH1: Family Reunion.”. Cyn Santana‘s love life has played out on “Love And Hip Hop New York.” When she was first introduced on the show, she had a budding romance with Erica Mena. Erica’s unfinished business with Rich Dollaz resulted in their messy breakup. Even to this day, the exes have not been able to have a cordial relationship. Cyn took issue with Erica trying to talk Joe Budden and Tahiry Jose into getting back together. Cyn has a son with Joe. And they were engaged at one point in time as well. So Cyn felt Erica’s actions were just another form of payback. Cyn has also accused Erica of creating a fake Instagram page to bash her.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 DAYS AGO