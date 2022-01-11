ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Teachers Union Leaders Approve Plan To Resume In-Person Learning On Wednesday For CPS Students

Cover picture for the articleWith a tentative COVID-19 safety agreement reached, teachers...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Philly

8 Philadelphia Schools Shifting To Virtual Learning Through Jan. 21 Due To COVID-Related Staff Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  COVID-19 is still impacting classes for thousands of kids in Philadelphia. Students from at least eight city schools will spend next week learning virtually. The district announced the closures are due to staff shortages. Last week, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers urged its members to write letters to Mayor Jim Kenney and the school board to demand various resources to help them navigate through teaching in the pandemic.  Click here to see the list of schools.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Garnet Valley Schools Superintendent Worries New Federal COVID-19 Testing Effort Could Disrupt Supplies

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — Last week, the Biden administration promised 10 million COVID-19 tests to schools every month. But one local superintendent warns it’s not that simple. In Garnet Valley, school leaders worry the new federal effort may be fixing something that isn’t broken. “It’s really given us an advantage in keeping schools open,” Garney Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando said. Garnet Valley’s superintendent says he has been able to keep a majority of the district’s more than 5,000 students learning in-person — especially in the days immediately after winter break as new cases surged — thanks to daily on-site...
GLEN MILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Temporarily Moves 2 More Schools To Online Learning Due To COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is closing two of its schools for about a week due to COVID-19 protocols. Pittsburgh Sunnyside and Pittsburgh Schiller will be closed until Friday, Jan. 21. Pittsburgh Public Schools says that cases at those schools have reached the percentage — 5% — where a temporary move to remote learning is needed. In the meantime, while classes are taught online, no activities are being held, and Grab and Go meals will not be offered at the schools because of a cited staff shortage. Students who need the meals are instructed to go to Arsenal 6-8 for the Grab and Go services. The two schools are additions to the previous list of four Pittsburgh Public schools that are not operating in-person this upcoming week until Friday, including Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 and Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5. Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8 and Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 are closed until Thursday, Jan. 20. Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8, Pittsburgh Banksville PreK, Pittsburgh Brashear High School, Pittsburgh Carrick High School, Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center and Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

UChicago Medicine To Reopen Ingalls-Flossmoor Urgent Aid Center On Tuesday After Temporary COVID-Related Closure

CHICAGO (CBS) — University of Chicago Medicine will reopen its Ingalls-Flossmoor 24-hour urgent aid location on Tuesday. The facility closed temporarily in late December, when the hospital said it had to consolidate its resources because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Staff members were moved to other urgent care centers in Calumet City and Tinley Park. The site will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Still Need A COVID Vaccine? Mass Vaccination Sites Reopen This Week In Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) — Before the week is over, three new COVID mass vaccination sites will open in Cook County. They originally opened last spring when getting your hands on vaccine was much trickier, but they later closed. Why are they opening back up as vaccine is now widely available? CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports from one of the sites in Forest Park with some answers.  Sixty-nine percent of Illinoisans aged five and over are fully vaccinated. The push to get that number higher combined with a stress on doctors offices and pharmacies is what’s behind this latest round of re-openings. At its peak...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Violent Crime On CTA Buses, Trains Is At A Six-Year High And Is A Growing Problem

CHICAGO (CBS) — A search continued Friday night for two men who stabbed three CTA riders on the Red Line subway downtown. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the attack highlights a growing problem with crime on the Chicago Transit Authority. Just imagine standing on a platform waiting for an ‘L’ train and someone tries robbing you. In one case around 9 p.m. Thursday, that was exactly happened to one man. He was standing on a platform at the Jackson Red Line stop when two men with a knife demanded his backpack and watch. The victim handed over his items – but he...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

King Soopers Strike Enters Fifth Day Following Meeting With ‘Little Progress’

*Editor’s note: As of 6 p.m., neither side has agreed to a contract, and the strike continues. (CBS4) – Saturday marked day 4 of the ongoing King Soopers strike in Colorado after the company and the UFCW Local 7 met and “made little progress.” Several local organizations are standing in solidarity with those on the picket lines. The Party for Socialism and Liberation of Denver is one of several groups in the state in unity with the UFCW Local 7 union workers on strike asking for better pay and more safety precautions such as pandemic hazard pay. (credit: CBS) “We’re here to support these workers who...
DENVER, CO
Henry County Daily Herald

Chicago students miss out on remote and in-person learning after a deadlock between the teachers union and school district

More than 340,000 students might be out of school for two weeks if the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools can't reach a resolution on Covid-19 safety measures, the union president said. The showdown in the nation's third-largest school district exemplifies debates playing out across the country: When and...
CHICAGO, IL

