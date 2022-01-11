DCFS Had Been In Touch With 6-Year-Old Damari Perry's Family Before He Was Killed

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since being driven with his older sister to a party in Skokie has been found, according to authorities. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for Damari Perry. The body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Officer assisted in the recovery. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained custody of the body. Jamari was last seen wearing a black...

NORTH CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO