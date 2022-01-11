ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DCFS Had Been In Touch With 6-Year-Old Damari Perry's Family Before He Was Killed

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamari Perry was just 6 years old, and prosecutors said he...

chicago.cbslocal.com

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Damari Perry, missing 6-year-old Illinois boy, found dead, police say

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A 6-year-old boy from suburban Chicago, who was reported missing, was found dead Saturday morning in Indiana, authorities said. According to FBI Chicago officials, Damari Perry’s body was found near an abandoned house in Gary, WLS-TV reported. Three of the child’s family members are in police custody in connection with his death, according to the television station.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
State
Illinois State
cbslocal.com

Prosecutors Say Child Was Being Punished, Leading To The Death Of 6-Year-Old Damari Perry Who Was Reported Missing Last Week; 3 Family Members Charged

CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother and two siblings of Damari Perry, 6, who was found dead late Friday night have been charged in his death. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for the boy, and his body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana.
GARY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘A failed system’: State rep from Fox Lake calls for investigation into DCFS following death of Damari Perry

Illinois State Representative Tom Weber, based in Fox Lake, has called for an investigation into DCFS policies, laws and leadership following the death of 6-year-old Damari Perry. “The stories of incompetence from DCFS are sadly ever present; the improper removal of well-cared for children like baby girl Bougher, the deaths...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body of Damari Perry, 6, Of North Chicago Found Days After Sister Brought Him To A Party In Skokie

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since being driven with his older sister to a party in Skokie has been found, according to authorities. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for Damari Perry. The body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Officer assisted in the recovery. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained custody of the body. Jamari was last seen wearing a black...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL

