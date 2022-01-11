ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicks scores 22 to carry Alabama A&M past Jackson St. 60-58

Garrett Hicks hit four straight free throws in the final 48 seconds to tie his season high with 22 points to help Alabama A&M hold off Jackson State 60-58 on Monday night.

Jalen Johnson had 13 points for Alabama A&M (4-10, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dailin Smith added 11 points and nine rebounds. EJ Williams had nine rebounds and four assists.

Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (2-12, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row. Coltie Young added 15 points. Malachi Wideman had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

