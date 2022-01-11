ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entering Unitarity

Cover picture for the article“Death may be the greatest of all human blessings.” — Socrates. Previously in this series: On Consciousness Part V: Is It All Predictable?. “I’m not afraid of death, I just don’t want to be there when it happens. –Woody Allen. The Uniform Determination of...

pittsburghquarterly.com

Are We All Actually Immortal?

“There is a realm the laws of physics prevent us from accessing.” — Ryan Mandelbaum. Previously in this series: On Consciousness Part VII: Entering Unitarity. We are discussing the phenomenon of unitarity, a core feature of quantum physics. Last week we noted that, in the mid-1970s, Stephen Hawking argued that unitarity was violated by black holes – information was permanently destroyed – and therefore the idea of unitarity had to be abandoned.
ASTRONOMY
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
Stephen Hawking
The Independent

New planet as big as Jupiter discovered by ‘citizen scientists’

A group of citizen scientists and astronomers have found a new planet the size of Jupiter.The enormous world, called TOI-2180 b, is located 379 light-years away and takes 261 days to orbit its star – longer than many other gas giants outside our solar system – and a temperature of around 76C. This is warmer than Earth, but abnormally cold for similar exoplanets.TOI-2180 b is also thought to be denser than Jupiter, with as many as 105 Earth masses packed inside. This suggests that it is not made of elements like hydrogen and helium.There could be rings and moons orbiting...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Charles Darwin Mystery Reportedly Solved After 140 Years

Charles Darwin left behind an incredible scientific legacy. Before his death, Darwin changed how scientists looked at the origins of life on Earth. His Theory of Evolution took hold and became the lens through which scientists investigated the distant past. However, Darwin didn’t just leave behind his knowledge. He also passed down a burning question. The scientists wanted to know how plants evolved so quickly.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Astronauts at Risk of 'Space Anemia'

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Astronauts can develop a condition called space anemia because their bodies destroy more red blood cells than normal when in space, a groundbreaking study shows. Assessments of 14 astronauts over six months between space missions found that 54% more blood cells were destroyed while they were in space than when they were on Earth, according to findings published Jan. 14 in Nature Medicine. ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Hawking Radiation#Udda#Unitarity
AFP

Dimming Sun's rays should be off-limits, say experts

Planetary-scale engineering schemes designed to cool Earth's surface and lessen the impact of global heating are potentially dangerous and should be blocked by governments, more than 60 policy experts and scientists said on Monday.   The world's nations have committed to capping the rise in Earth's surface temperature to 1.5C above mid-19th century levels, but UN-backed scientists have said that threshold will be breached, possibly within a decade. 
ASTRONOMY
Spotlight News

Gauging the resilience of complex networks

TROY — Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse? Network […]
SCIENCE
Popular Science

Scientists discover how a cell may cheat its own death

A digital illustration of an immune cell attacking a cancer cell. When battling an infection or a disease, immune cells may strategically pop to release signalling chemicals, but this process can be reversed, researchers found. Deposit PhotosCells may back out of self-destruction, posing one way they can manage their own functions.
CANCER
The Independent

Fossil reveals spiky armoured dinosaur was sluggish, deaf, and less socially active

Some species of nodosaurids – a group of herbivorous armoured dinosaurs whose bodies were cluttered with bony plates and spikes – may have been sluggish, deaf, and lonesome, a new study of their fossil braincase has revealed.While many dinosaurs likely lived in groups, the research published in the journal Scientific Reports earlier this month has suggested that some nodosaurids may have preferred to live a socially less active life due to their inferior sense of hearing.The study assessed the fossil braincase of an Austrian dinosaur with a high-resolution computer tomograph scan to produce a digital three-dimensional cast. Analysis of...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Nasa’s Mars Curiosity rover finds unusual carbon on planet that requires ‘unconventional’ explanation

Unusual carbon found on Mars could tell us about the history of the red planet – if scientists can find an explanation for where it came from.Scientists say there are three possible explanations for the material found on Mars, but each of them are “unconventional”. One explanation could include alien microbial life, though scientists say they are remaining “cautious”.It either came from cosmic dust, the degradation of carbon dioxide by ultraviolet, or the same process happening to biologically produced methane.But whatever the explanation, those processes are unlike anything that generallyyhappens on Earth, scientists say.The new research comes from Nasa’s Curiosity rover,...
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Building machines that work for everyone – how diversity of test subjects is a technology blind spot, and what to do about it

People interact with machines in countless ways every day. In some cases, they actively control a device, like driving a car or using an app on a smartphone. Sometimes people passively interact with a device, like being imaged by an MRI machine. And sometimes they interact with machines without consent or even knowing about the interaction, like being scanned by a law enforcement facial recognition system. Human-Machine Interaction (HMI) is an umbrella term that describes the ways people interact with machines. HMI is a key aspect of researching, designing and building new technologies, and also studying how people use and are...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

IHU: How dangerous is the new Covid variant and where has it spread?

Scientists have been examining a new strain of Covid-19, first discovered in France last year, to determine whether it could go on to become a “variant of concern” in the same way Delta and Omicron did before it.However, analysis from experts so far suggest it is currently not one to be unduly worried about.Unofficially named IHU - in a nod to the IHU Mediterranee Infection institute in Marseille, the facility where it is being studied - the new B.1.640.2 variant has so far infected 12 people living in the southeast of France. University College London geneticist Professor Francis Balloux...
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

Citizen Scientists Discover Giant Jupiter-Like Planet

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — NASA is crediting so-called “citizen scientists” with helping to make a huge discovery in space. It’s a giant gaseous planet about 379 light-years from Earth, orbiting a star with the same mass as the Sun. This illustration depicts a Jupiter-like exoplanet called TOI-2180 b. It was discovered in data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. (Source:NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt) This is an illustration of the new planet discovered by scientists who were collaborating with professional astronomers, according to NASA. The planet is about the same size as Jupiter, but with about three times the mass. The citizen scientists were able to help NASA pin...
ASTRONOMY

