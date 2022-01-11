Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (1/11/22)

Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Wednesday, Jan. 12th, 3:00 A.M. Most of the Portland/Vancouver metro area is kicking off this Wednesday in the 50s. The only exception is for areas exposed to the mouth of the Gorge, where a breezy east wind is holding temps in the 40s. The wind will gradually turn out of the south for those few spots. As soon as that happens, temps will quickly rise into the 50s. Most of the region will stay clear of showers today, with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected. High temperatures will end up near 60 degrees (but most will come up just shy of that mark). Regardless, it’s going to feel quite warm out there. Take advantage of it if you can.

