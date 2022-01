Last night the Spurs broke a five game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Clippers on the “Box Out Cancer” night at the AT&T Center. Now if you had asked me a week ago, I would have guessed the Spurs would have beaten the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers and lost to the Clippers. But the ailing Clippers were missing their two best players in Kawhi Leonard (hard to believe he is still in the NBA) and Paul George. With all these health and safety protocols, each game has variables. The return of Derrick White really pushed the Spurs toward the goal.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO