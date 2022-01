The political prospects of state Sen. Amanda Chase shifted slightly last week in light of new state and federal maps approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia. Chase, who threw her name in the ring for the nomination to oppose Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District prior to the maps’ approval, now resides in the 1st Congressional District and said she would not be seeking election to Congress.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO