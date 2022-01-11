Roselle Catholic over Roselle - Girls basketball recap

Elijon Nix posted 14 points, seven assists, four steals and two rebounds for Arts in its 52-41 win against Bayonne in Newark. Anthony Akande delivered a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double with five steals, four assists and two blocks for Arts (4-3), which saw Zyaire Price and Faquir Mosley also add 11 points apiece. Price tacked onto his totals with eight boards, three dimes, three steals and three blocks while Mosley tallied four rebounds and three swipes.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO