Roselle Catholic over Roselle - Girls basketball recap
Jasmin McKay had 22 points, eight boards, four steals and an assist for Roselle Catholic in its 49-34 victory over Roselle in Roselle. Gabby Brown turned in 12 points, three...www.nj.com
Jasmin McKay had 22 points, eight boards, four steals and an assist for Roselle Catholic in its 49-34 victory over Roselle in Roselle. Gabby Brown turned in 12 points, three...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0