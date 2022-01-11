ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan urges more chip tie-ups with Taiwan at trade talks

By Sarah Wu
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

TAIPEI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan called for greater collaboration with Taiwan on semiconductors at a bilateral economic and trade meeting on Tuesday.

Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi praised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)’s plans to expand in Japan, saying, “I hope these collaborations can continue to expand, and positively impact the resilience of both Taiwan and Japan’s supply chains.”

“Currently, even though the pandemic has blocked exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, the economic and trade relationships between Japan and Taiwan have continued to deepen,” Ohashi added via video.

Although Chinese-claimed Taiwan and Japan do not have formal diplomatic ties, they have close unofficial relations. Both share concerns about China, especially its increased military activities near the two.

The Taiwan-Japan Economic and Trade Conference has typically been held in Taiwan or Japan each year, but because of the pandemic, the two sides met virtually this week.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, announced last year that it would set up a research and development here in Japan, as well as a $7 billion chip plant here with Sony Group.

Tech powerhouse Taiwan is at the forefront of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has hampered auto production lines and affected consumer electronics makers around the world.

Chiou I-jen, chairman of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, thanked Japan for supporting here Taiwan's bid in September to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

He said Taiwan hoped both sides could start a “constructive dialogue” on Taiwan joining the trade pact as soon as possible.

“Taiwan is of crucial importance to the world’s supply chain, economy and trade,” Chiou said, speaking at a Japanese hotel in Taipei. “If (Taiwan) can join the CPTPP, it will greatly increase the importance and visibility of this pact in the global economy.”

Taiwan’s bid angered China, which views the island as one of its provinces with no right to the trappings of a state. Taiwan says it is an independent country and has vowed to defend its freedom and democracy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China's Xi rejects 'Cold War mentality,' pushes cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a "Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States The Chinese leader touted his country's efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development at home and abroad as he delivered the opening speech of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held in place of its annual January meeting...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
95.3 MNC

Farm Bureau Urges Biden Administration to get More Aggressive on Trade

The U.S. must get more aggressive on trade deals, an American Farm Bureau official says, after the UK and India just launched talks on a free trade agreement. AFB Senior Director of Congressional Relations Dave Salmonsen says the Biden Administration should see the UK-India FTA announcement as a signal to engage on US deals.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsmc#Chinese#Sony Group#Trans Pacific Partnership#Japanese#Cptpp
Reuters

China 2021 aluminium imports rise to annual record high

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's aluminium imports in December eased from the previous month, snapping three monthly gains, although imported volumes were strong enough to solidify 2021's position as a record year of shipments. China, the world's biggest aluminium producer and consumer, imported 3.2 million tonnes of unwrought aluminium...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan raises view on production but signals Omicron risks

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan upgraded its view on production for the first time in over a year in a January report, while signalling imminent risks that COVID-19's Omicron variant outbreak could cool down the economy's budding consumption-led recovery. Analysts in the latest Reuters poll have trimmed their forecast...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China stocks end higher as property, infrastructure firms gain

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with infrastructure and property firms leading the gains as the country’s central bank unexpectedly cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1% to 4,813.35, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8%...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
Reuters

China's CATL launches battery swapping service brand EVOGO

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China’s CATL launched a new brand called EVOGO to offer battery swapping services, the company said on Tuesday. The battery giant will select 10 Chinese cities to offer EVOGO services, which will allow consumers to swap a battery pack from their vehicle in one minute, said Chen Weifeng, General Manager of CAES, a subsidiary of CATL.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's Dec diesel exports shrink to lowest since March 2015

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China’s diesel exports in December slumped to 330,000 tonnes, the lowest monthly level since March 2015, amid diminishing export quotas and as refiners curbed runs in response to a slowdown in domestic demand, data showed on Tuesday. December exports compared with 600,000 tonnes in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Hong Kong shares end lower weighed down by tech stocks

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Tuesday weighed down by technology stocks, including index heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba, against the backdrop of a possible U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike as soon as March and overhang from China’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector. ** The...
STOCKS
Reuters

Thailand offers $45 mln goods support to tackle price rises

BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday approved a 1.48 billion baht ($45 million)90-day programme to offer essential products at reduced prices and pledged to manage high-priced products to ease pandemic hardship, a government spokesperson said. The government will prevent goods hoarding and unreasonable price increases, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's 2021 smartphone shipments up 15.9% y/y - govt data

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China had shipped 342.8 million smartphones to domestic consumers in 2021, up 15.9% year-on-year, according to government data published on Tuesday, implying a sector recovery from a blow it took in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. The annual shipments, however, failed to scale...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Asia shares mostly rise moderately after US national holiday

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday in the absence of big market-moving news following a national holiday in the U.S. The Bank of Japan wrapped up a two-day policy meeting with no major changes. The benchmark interest rate remains at a longstanding minus 0.1%. Benchmarks in Japan, China and Australia rose in early trading, but shares fell in South Korea. U.S. futures edged higher. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day. Japan’s central bank’s super-easy monetary policy had been expected to stay unchanged for the time being, as the nation grapples with surging cases of COVID...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy