NHL

Whether David Krejci likes it or not, breaking up Bergeron line is working

hockeybuzz.com
 7 days ago

Speaking to Miroslav Horak of isport.cz last week, former Bruin David Krejci admitted he still checks in to see how the Bruins are doing. While he’s happy to see the Bruins are finally turning a corner and starting to play well with some new faces in the lineup, it’s a former...

hockeybuzz.com

hockeybuzz.com

The Bruins are rolling and winning games in different ways

Winners in eight of their last nine, the Bruins are finally rolling. Deterred by injuries and COVID related cancelations for most of the season to date, the Bruins have finally put those issues behind them, playing their best hockey of the season. Injuries and COVID related issues are still very...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Bruce Cassidy
hockeybuzz.com

Sens at Oilers Gameday; Sens/Preds looking to make a trade?

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. The Ottawa Senators are fresh off an outstanding game in Calgary, as the Sens 2nd line got the job done offensively in their 4-1 win. Unlike their game back on New Year's Day in Toronto, the Sens didn't come out flat, it was the absolute opposite as Ottawa created turnovers and carried the play from puck drop. Unfortunately, they lost Connor Brown and Scott Sabourin to injury, while the Sens hope Tim Stutzle is able to return from the covid protocol list for tonight in Edmonton. It was great to see a complete team effort after the long layoff and after hearing all week how the Sens looked terrific in practice in terms of their pace and execution, it definitely carried to the game in Calgary. The one aspect that impressed me most with Ottawa in their win was how they played a game of initiate and dictate. This team has lacked an identity most of the season and if the Sens can duplicate this aspect on most nights, they will be in most of their games as they'll probably be playing every second night once their 11 games that were postponed get rescheduled.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Giordano MAJOR target for Rangers, Flames and Caps.

I will be adding to this blog in a bit, but this morning there is a lot of talk of Mark Giordano being the first player to be moved in the coming trade season. The Rangers are out front on this one...and that is pretty clear. Sutter is supposedly pushing...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Different Story With The Same Result; MacKinnon & Makar Heading To Vegas

The storyline was different but the result was the same for the Colorado Avalanche's 4-3 SO win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Colorado grabbed a quick 2-0 lead on goals from Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost. It felt like the beginning of a long night for the 'Yotes. That simply was not the case.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruin David Krejci#The Washington Capitals#Pasta
hockeybuzz.com

Flyers Gameday: 1-15-22 vs NYR; Phantoms Point Streak at Nine

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (13-16-7) will host Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (24-10-4) on Saturday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 93.3 WMMR). Winless in their last six matches (0-4-2), the Flyers enter this game coming off a 3-2 road...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Hurricanes get back on track with 4-1 win over Canucks

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at home today. Joey Keane suited up for his first game of the season with Jaccob Slavin out in COVID protocol, while Jordan Martinook returned to action with the Hurricanes for the first time in over a month.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Islanders' momentum halted in 2-0 loss to Capitals

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The New York Islanders’ three-game winning streak was snapped today, falling 2-0 to the Washington Capitals. The Capitals opened the scoring just five minutes into the game, as Tom Wilson ripped a nice wrist shot past Semyon Varlamov. The Islanders surrendered some pretty good chances after that and did give up a power play opportunity but Varlamov made some important saves and it remained 1-0 after the period.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers close out road trip in Philly

The Rangers complete their five-game road trip in Philly tonight. Gerald Gallant is back from his COVID related absence, same with several veterans. As a result, lineup changes are expected based on the morning skate, not of all which I agree. Based on Saturday's morning skate, it appears that Jonny...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Jets Roster Nearing Full Health, 5 Players Return to Practice

The Winnipeg Jets practice has begun and there are many familiar faces back on the ice. Returning to the ice today from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, are Nathan Beaulieu, Ville Heinola, Kris Reichel, Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Stanley. C.J Suess and Evgeny Svechnikov are not on the ice, and Logan...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Struggling to score, Canucks fall to 0-3-0 after matinee loss to the Canes

Saturday, January 15: Carolina Hurricanes 4 - Vancouver Canucks 1. Sunday, January 16: Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals - 10 a.m. PT. Bruce Boudreau's hope for a .500 road trip is now officially out the window. The Vancouver Canucks dropped their third straight game on Saturday, with a 4-1 loss...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Bertuzzi’s 3 points put him at a ppg, top line scored 44 goals in 38 gms

Summary: I get it now. If you’ve ever googled video of someone who is colorblind getting glasses that fixes the issue, it is a tear jerker. For the past nearly 30 years I’ve watched and loved this team. Once Lidstrom retired, things derailed. It’s impossible to explain the pain. If you’ve ever driven through parts of Monroe or Detroit where factories standing falling apart, you have an idea. My dream is to drive Route 66, but I know that so much of it is like a ghost town. To watch the remains of a once vibrant area echo as the buildings crumble is to sum up the human experience. Time waits for no one.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Adam Pelech selected for All-Star Game, Ross Johnston suspended

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. Defenseman Adam Pelech will be representing the New York Islanders and Metropolitan Division at the NHL All-Star Game, the NHL announced Thursday. Pelech has played in 25 games with the Islanders this year, registering six assists. This will be his first All-Star Game appearance....
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Timo Meier selected for NHL All-Star Game

Forward Timo Meier will represent the San Jose Sharks and Pacific Division at the NHL All-Star Game, the NHL announced on Thursday. Meier has scored 15 goals and 39 points in 33 games this season, a pace of 37 goals and 97 points per 82 games. This will be his first time taking part in an NHL All-Star Game.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

The Habs Ever Evolving Line-Up

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens’ next game will take place on Monday afternoon in Arizona, but for now, the team is still in Chicago, and it held a practice this morning. These were the lines and pairings used:
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wrapup: Flyers Fall to Rangers, 3-2

Wrap: Flyers Fall to Rangers, 3-2 A winnable game against the Metro Division leading New York Rangers slipped through the Flyers' fingers on Saturday night as they dropped a 3-2 decision at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers stumbled out of the gates early, but eventually got going in a game that went to the third period tied at 1-1. After the Flyers' briefly took a 2-1 lead, the Rangers struck for two unanswered goals.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Ducks drop another one, fall 7-3 to Wild

The Anaheim Ducks have now lost seven of their last nine games, following last night’s 7-3 loss against the Minnesota Wild. The Ducks were without Troy Terry, John Gibson and Simon Benoit, as well as Vinni Lettieri, who were all in COVID protocol. Anaheim came out flat and the...
NHL

