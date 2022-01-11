ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans Face Climbing Health Costs

By Tatevik Aprikyan
newsy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans are spending more on health care today than at any time in nearly four decades. Premiums are up about 22% in just the past five years. That's according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey. It's costing everyone more, from employees to employers to the government. One of the...

Comments / 0

