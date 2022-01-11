Americans Face Climbing Health Costs

Being isolated on holidays, or during the winter months often leads to people feeling more depressed or anxious than usual. Farmers are people who are often separated from people location wise, and it is not always easy to get out and see people. As most people know, farming is an all-year round job, and it takes a lot of time and effort and this often contributes to the poor mental health farmers may face. Kate Downes, Outreach Director for NY FarmNet stated, “… farmers are incredibly isolated – it’s not often they get to leave the farm, or talk with other people outside of family members, or employees if they have them. They may only see the milk truck driver, or the veterinarian – and that is really hard as humans are social beings. We need social connections and loneliness grows when people aren’t feeling connected.”

