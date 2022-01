The OnePlus Nord 2 received an update just last week, that brought along December 2021 security patches and some bug fixes. The fix has been rolling out to users over the past few days, but now OnePlus is rolling out another update for the device. This A.16 update essentially is the same build as the previous A.15 build, but with a fix included for the missing call recording option on the Google Phone app in India.

