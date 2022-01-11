ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget's Wife Speaks out After His Sudden Passing

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo has broken her silence on his passing. On Monday, Rizzo released a statement to E! News in which she expressed that she is "completely shattered" over the loss of her husband. The world was shocked to learn about Saget's passing on Sunday. He was 65 years...

popculture.com

Hello Magazine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
E! News

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget. Following the death of the Full House alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Sudden Death Had No Signs of ‘Drug Use’ or ‘Foul Play’—Here’s How He Passed

Ever since news of his passing first broke, fans have wondered about Bob Saget’s cause of death and searched for the details of how he died. The Full House alum, who also starred in the show’s sequel Fuller House on Netflix, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. Born in May 1956 as Robert “Bob” Lane Saget in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget was raised by his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and his mother Dolly, who worked as a hospital administrator. When he was a child, Saget briefly lived in Encino, California with his family before moving back to Philadelphia in time...
Fox News

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo says she 'doesn't have the words' to explain how she's feeling after his death

Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, revealed that she’s still coping with his sudden and unexpected death days after the tragedy. The food and travel blogger and TV host has been using her Instagram in the days since the 65-year-old comedian died in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla. to share the many tributes that have come in from celebrity friends and former co-stars. Late Tuesday evening, the 42-year-old got a bit personal on her Instagram Story late Tuesday where she told her followers that she’s still struggling to figure out how to describe her situation.
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
Distractify

What Was Bob Saget's Net Worth at the Time of His Passing?

One of the most shocking news stories to hit the world at the very start of 2022 is the death of Bob Saget. He passed away at the age of 65 on Jan. 9, and the cause of his death is still unknown. He rose to fame in the '80s as a stand-up comedian known for making risque jokes that pushed all the boundaries.
Deadline

Dave Chappelle On Bob Saget Death: “I Didn’t See (It) Coming,” Missed Last Text

Dave Chappelle regrets that he missed his last chance to speak with Bob Saget. During a Thursday night comedy set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Chappelle spoke about how he missed a final text from Saget. “Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said, according to video footage posted to TMZ on Friday. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me. These [N-Words] is dying like hotcakes, but I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming.” “[Bob] just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens,” said Chappelle. “I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out; I’m making memories. S—, when I go out at night, I’m making history.” Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. His private funeral for friends and family was held Friday in Los Angeles.
AceShowbiz

Bob Saget's Wife Is 'in Disbelief' After His Death, Daughter Reveals His Final Message to Her

Kelly Rizzo says she plans to give a deeper glimpse into who her TV legend husband was when the news of his passing is 'not as raw' and the 'time is right.'. AceShowbiz - Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo is "shattered" after the untimely passing of her husband, whom she dubbed her "absolute everything." The TV host has gotten candid about her feelings in the wake of the comedian/actor's sudden death.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Honored in ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Tribute

America’s Funniest Home Videos is paying homage to former host Bob Saget. During Sunday night’s broadcast of the ABC program, host Alfonso Ribeiro remembered Saget as a member of the show’s “family.” “As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member,” Ribeiro said. “Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.” Ribeiro then introduced a montage of clips he described as showcasing “Bob being Bob.” During the montage, clips of...
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Wife ‘Shattered’ After His Shocking Death: Read Kelly Rizzo’s Tribute To Husband

Kelly Rizzo mourned late husband Bob Saget in a deeply emotional statement, calling him her ‘everything.’ The couple married in 2018. Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo is in mourning after the sudden loss of her husband. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” the 42-year-old said in an emailed statement to HollywoodLife just a day after his passing. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers,” she added.
